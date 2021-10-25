Celebrate StyleMode’s 1st birthday and get up to 75% off!

Play some tunes and get into a celebratory mood because StyleMode is turning ONE! The online fashion retailer made a splash and has kept you on-trend for a year. This month, to celebrate this momentous occasion, StyleMode is having a sale where you can shop selected styles for up to 75% off.

The sale starts from 18 October and ends on 28th October, while stocks last. As Paris Hilton says, “The way I see it, you should live every day like it’s your birthday.” And who are we to disagree with the queen herself? Starting off with bold and vivid colours, these Cycle Tights come in a vibrant red tone and form part of a set. High-waisted and with a comfortable fit, it’s ideal for your morning or afternoon workouts. Best of all, it’s 39% off when you shop the Birthday Sale!

Cycle Tights If you’d prefer a feminine, flowy option for your summer aesthetic, then dresses are the way to go. Easy to style, in a variety of colours and prints; it’s a wardrobe staple. Dresses have been all over the runway and in a variety of silhouettes. This summer, show off your shoulders and flaunt your gorgeous tan with the Strappy Broderie Anglaise Vest Dress. It has adjustable straps and the anglaise fabric is perfect for summer. If prints are more your thing, this Tiered Midi Dress comes in a vintage floral print, has a V neckline and is the perfect midi-length; not too short or too long. Wear this fit-and-flare dress to the office or to a picnic in the park!

Tiered Midi Dress If you take advantage of seasonal sales as a time to get all the things you’ve had your eye on, then the Sarah PU Pant is an ideal fit. The trousers have that statement skinny leg with a side-zip and will be a great addition for the colder seasons. Pair it with a biker jacket or a flowy satin shirt or top for some contrast. Finally, update your shoedrobe! New season = new shoes! From comfy and colourful shoes like the Chunky Fashion Sneaker to the Open Toe Buckle Wedge in mustard yellow. Alternatively, if you’re about that high-heel-life, then definitely get the Kelly Sandal in a pretty peachy-pink tone.