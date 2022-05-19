Celebrate the Good Life with millions in savings in the LG Life’s Good Celebration Sale

For those looking to upgrade their homes and grab great deals on premium products, LG Electronics has just announced a massive product sale starting 18 May 2022!

LG has a long-standing history of bringing quality home electronics to the people of South Africa and is known for being first-to-market with innovative solutions that make life better.

The LG Life’s Good Celebration Sale will extend to participating retail stores across South Africa (Hirsch’s, Makro, Game, Takealot, Evetech and Incredible Connection) and will conclude 3 July 2022 or until stocks last.

“A sale like this brings with it great excitement as we announce savings across all product categories and invite all South African consumers to experience a life of comfort and convenience with LG,” said Jinkook Kang, President of LG Electronics South Africa.