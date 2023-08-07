Women’s Month celebrates women's achievements, and Women’s Day is a day to appreciate the women in our lives and express our love and gratitude. Fragrances:

Cartier La Panthere Eau De Parfum Spray (50ml) is a fruity scent, combining notes of gardenia, musk, and oak moss with rich notes of strawberry and rhubarb. If you want to leave a lasting impression on that special woman in your life, this luscious scent created by Cartier's fragrance designers is the perfect choice. Versace Pour Femme Dylan Turquoise Eau de Toilette (100ml) is a distinctive fusion of fruity and floral elements that conjures up a rich summer day, with bright and tangy top notes of lemon, mandarin, and pink pepper. Skincare and beauty products:

Solal Hand and Neck Serum firms, lifts and moisturizes skin, aiding in the reduction of age spots. Anara Hair Loss Serum contains a carefully curated mixture of plant oils and extracts to enhance scalp health, aid in hair loss prevention, and promote the growth of new hair. It can also be applied to sparse eyebrows. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Setting Spray locks in your makeup for 24 hours and gives it instant matte power. The non-comedogenic formula with witch hazel that actively soothes for 24 hours, makes it suitable for sensitive skin, is non-acnegenic, and non-pore-clogging. Apply after make-up, it will seal in your makeup for the entire day.