Choosing the right probiotic doesn't have to be a daunting task.

Whether you're seeking immune support, considering a multi-strain formula, addressing IBS symptoms, or preparing for indulgence during the festive season, understanding how to read labels and recognising the significance of different strains can simplify the process. How To Choose A Probiotic When searching for the best probiotics to improve the function of your gut microbiome, you'll want to pay close attention to:

Colony-Forming Units (CFU): Millions sounds like a lot, but not with probiotic supplements. Look for the number of live bacteria per dose, called Colony-Forming Units (CFU). A good probiotic should clearly mention the number of CFU on the label. You want a probiotic dose that contains billions of organisms.¹ᵃ

Bacterial Strains: Different strains of bacteria do different things. So, consider what types of bacteria are in the probiotic. Storage Guidelines and Expiration Date:

Take note of how you should store your probiotics, as some may need refrigeration.¹ᶜ Don't forget to look at the expiration date on the package. Probiotics can lose their power over time.¹ᵈ Probiotics Are Not One Size Fits All Did you know the human intestine houses an impressive 400 to 600 bacterial strains, collectively constituting trillions of bacteria?²ᵃ

These friendly microbes are vital in maintaining optimal digestion, enhancing nutrient absorption, supporting the immune system, and much more.²ᵇ Various probiotic strains fulfil distinct functions within the human body, with some forming tag-teams with other strains to win goals. This is why different combinations of strains are most effective for addressing diverse health objectives.²ᶜ For instance, certain strains are recognised for their role in promoting the production of neurotransmitters, such as the "feel-good" hormone serotonin. These strains are typically found in probiotics designed to nurture the connection between the gut and brain, which can influence mood.²ᵈ

Others help tackle digestion issues and reduce inflammation, which may be helpful when dealing with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).²ᵉ Understanding probiotic species You’ll find some probiotic supplements that contain freeze-dried bacteria in capsules, tablets, and powders.³ᵃ Choosing the right form is the easy part. The hard part comes into play when you flip the label over and start reading the tongue-tying list of ingredients.

While there are endless species of beneficial bacteria, the ones you'll more commonly find in probiotic supplements are Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Saccharomyces boulardii.³ᵇ Lactobacillus: Lactobacillus bacteria primarily inhabit the small bowel, following the stomach in your digestive tract. Probiotics with Lactobacillus species help replenish these friendly organisms, which are crucial in supporting digestion and bolstering your immune function.³ᶜ

Bifidobacteria: Bifidobacteria predominantly reside in the colon or large intestine. They produce an essential compound called butyrate, which provides energy to your colon cells, keeping them in top shape. Butyrate also influences various metabolic processes in your body, including insulin which regulates blood sugar and even memory formation in the brain.³ᵈ Saccharomyces:

Saccharomyces is a friendly yeast particularly beneficial for individuals who have undergone antibiotic treatment. This yeast contributes to the well-being of your intestinal lining by supporting the maintenance of healthy tight junctions and shielding against imbalances in gut microorganisms. S. boulardii can also outcompete other unfriendly yeasts that may coexist in your gut.³ᵉ Why Choose ProbiFlora™? ProbiFlora™ contains multi-strains of well-studied probiotics proven to rebalance the GUT microflora.⁴

