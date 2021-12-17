Deep South Distillery is getting their 'WOW' back
A message from the owners of Deep South Distillery:
We are getting our "wows" back ! The past two years have been tough for everyone.
One of the things that I have missed is interacting with people and our products. My very first "Wow" moment happened at a charity Cricket tournament that we sponsored.
It was an extremely busy day and I had been on my feet for hours . I decided to take a back seat and sat on a hay bale some distance away from our stand. I watched one of our staff members serve a young lady our "Classic Cape Dry G&T". The music was loud and people where cheering and clapping so I could not hear what Tanya was saying to her but, what I did see was this:
Tanya handed the drink over, the lady took a sip, closed her eyes and then opened them again, looked at the server and mouthed "WOW!"
Since then, we have had too many WOW!'s to count but each one is appreciated. From a radio presenter tasting our Ruby Gin and live on air saying "WOW! , this is gin on steroids!!" to a buyer for a major International Distributor saying first " I am not into Spirits and only drink wines" to having a sip of our Premium Vodka and then saying " WOW! I have just become a Vodka drinker!"
Then we have our new Spice island Gin and I reviewed a voice note from a well known Gin Influencer. The voice note "WOW! You guys have nailed the perfect Gin!!" Our Premium Rums too have received many many "WOW's".
But, most importantly, we are seeing more and more people back for a tour and tasting our our Distillery and despite the latest restrictions we are, again, hearing more "WOW's" in a variety of different accents from around the world.
Here's hoping that we can get back to some sort of "normal" again soon. We love hosting guests at our Distillery, Interacting at festivals and changing peoples minds about what Vodka, Rum and Gin should taste like.