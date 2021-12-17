Deep South Distillery is getting their 'WOW' back

We are getting our "wows" back ! The past two years have been tough for everyone.

One of the things that I have missed is interacting with people and our products. My very first "Wow" moment happened at a charity Cricket tournament that we sponsored.

It was an extremely busy day and I had been on my feet for hours . I decided to take a back seat and sat on a hay bale some distance away from our stand. I watched one of our staff members serve a young lady our "Classic Cape Dry G&T". The music was loud and people where cheering and clapping so I could not hear what Tanya was saying to her but, what I did see was this:

Tanya handed the drink over, the lady took a sip, closed her eyes and then opened them again, looked at the server and mouthed "WOW!"