Device-driven skincare: What you need to know about Endymed

Love skin treatments but want to up your game? That’s where devices or machines work wonders. And when you combine two – like Radiofrequency and skin needling for instance – the power of tech goes turbo. And that’s why Endymed is so solution-based; especially for scarring and rough skin texture with ENDYMED Intensif RF Micro-needling.

Story continues below Advertisment

In fact all of Endymed’s skin – and body – therapies are geared to targeted treatment. And as much as they care for and heal a variety of concerns, it’s very specific, often hard-to-tackle challenges, that benefit from what Endymed’s tech has been developed for. So what are you dealing with? Let’s get our gripe on… Lots of Loose Skin? Call it what you like; skin laxity, crepe-like skin, turkey-neck, skin that looks like it’s melting, no one likes a face that’s heading south. Unfortunately lax or loose skin happens as we age and also thanks to too much sun exposure. The first you can’t fight, the second is often a result of a life in sunny SA! Often your eye area – as it’s such a thin region of skin and prone to breakdown – show sagging the most.

Story continues below Advertisment

But the option of treatment to turn to needs to be safe, gentle and of course effective. ENDYMED 3 DEEP RF Tightening protects all skin types. An intensely focused energy is created by radio frequency and it’s able to move directly to where it’s needed. And that means deep into skin, targeting the creation and remodelling of collagen for skin rejuvenation. It’s able to treat the eye area, as well as the jawline, neck and chin (to lift and tighten) and reduce wrinkles too. Seeing Scars So you want to lessen the look of that scar on your cheek, but you’re worried about pigmentation. We hear you! There comes a time in every scar’s life – and every woman’s – where a treatment cream just won’t do. So here’s where you need to think safe skin needling teamed Radiofrequency. That’s ENDYMED Intensif RF Micro-needling. It’s advanced treatment but one that isn’t going to cause harm to those with darker skin types worried about PIH.

Story continues below Advertisment

And while it’s great therapy for scars, it can also be used on acne scars, deep wrinkles and even stretch marks. It’s new-age micro-needling with far less chance of skin trauma. Adjustable tapered gold-plated needles (they trigger a collagen rebuild), are applied over the skin in smooth motion. In medical terms that means full blood coagulation so skin bleeds and bruises less – and that’s less risk of skin trauma for you. Low Down Lids Remember when your Mama stop wearing eyeshadow? Was it because her favourite 90’s taupe was out of stock or because her eyelids became hooded? Perhaps back then she would have considered surgery. Not today! Non-invasive procedures mean not a scalpel nor stitch necessary. Think of ENDYMED FSR (Fractional Ablative Radiofrequency) as the type of treatment that is a blend of fractional ablation + 3DEEP™ Volumetric Heating.

Story continues below Advertisment