Discover the hottest Summer fragrances from Loot to elevate your game

As the sun bathes the world in its warm embrace, there's no better time to explore the evocative scents that capture the spirit of this vibrant season. Our curated collection of summer fragrances is designed to transport you to sun-kissed beaches, blooming meadows, and tropical paradises with every spritz. Whether you seek the refreshing notes of citrus and ocean breeze or the sweet, tropical allure of exotic flowers, Loot’s selection encompasses the full spectrum of summer scents.

Elizabeth Arden Pretty Eau De Parfum (100ml) Pretty is a feminine fragrance that beautifully embodies its name. Crafted by perfumer Claude Dir, this scent begins with vibrant top notes of Italian mandarin, orange blossom, and peach. Its heart is a bouquet of petalia, starry jasmine, pink lily, and peony, while the base notes unveil a captivating blend of musk, Jacaranda wood, and creamy amber.

Calvin Klein Sheer Beauty Eau De Toilette (100ml) Calvin Klein introduces a fresh take on their 2010 classic, Beauty, with the new edition called Sheer Beauty. This updated version is designed for young women, highlighting their natural beauty, self-assuredness, and charm.

The fragrance combines floral and fruity notes, featuring an opening of bergamot, red berries, and peach Bellini, followed by a heart of peony, pink lily, and jasmine. The velvety base is enriched with sandalwood, musk, and vanilla blossom.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette (100ml) Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue Perfume features an impish touch of green apple in this playful creation by Italian designers. Contrary to its name, Light Blue isn't a lighter version; it brims with enticing floral and fruity notes that ignite a sense of joy. The fragrance commences with a fresh, delightful blend of Sicily cedar, Granny Smith apples, and bluebells. Diesel Fuel For Life Eau De Toilette (125ml)

In 2007, Diesel unveiled Fuel for Life, a creation by Annick Menardo and Jacques Cavallier. This fragrance exudes an energetic, powdery allure, with top notes of anise and grapefruit, complemented by middle notes of raspberry and lavender. Giorgio Armani ACQUA DI GIO Eau de Toilette (30ml) In 1996, master perfumer Alberto Morillas introduced an iconic men's fragrance, marking a new era for fresh, aquatic-citrus scents.