Don’t miss Africa’s premier plant-based food, drink and conscious living event, now in Joburg

If you're looking for a more meaningful, healthy and sustainable lifestyle and are thinking about adopting a more plant-based lifestyle for you and your family then make sure you diarise. The Plant Powered Show that takes place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre.

The Plant Powered Show is fast becoming one of the most successful food and lifestyle events on the South African exhibition calendar and is aimed at anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment or more conscious living, as well as the trade, including retail, restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters, looking for innovative, high quality products. Whether you’re flexitarian, vegan, vegetarian or simply looking to eat more consciously, this mega-collection of plant-based deliciousness is bound to expand your food horizons. Apart from the exciting line-up of chefs who will entertain with live demos, the three day event will also feature diverse and compelling talks by leading health and wellness experts, interactive experiences, exclusive industry networking and a not-to-be-missed marketplace, packed with plant-based food, drink and lifestyle products, will round off what promises to be an unforgettable and highly informative experience.

Spend the day tasting samples and shopping for plant-based treats; grabbing lunch from the pop-up eateries; sipping on delicious wines and conscious cocktails; watching free chef demos in The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth; and gaining sage advice in the McCain Health & Wellness talks. Gather your friends, invite your colleagues and get your tickets and enjoy a great day out at this year's Plant Powered Show.

Tickets are on sale at Quicket or at the door. Book your tickets here before the show and SAVE 25%. Tickets online cost R150pp for adults, R120pp for students and seniors over 60+ (valid ID required on entry). Tickets for the Masterclass costs R145 - you can select as many as you like (valid with a General Admission ticket on the day). Weekend ticket options are also available.

For more info, visit The Plant Powered Show website. The Plant Powered Show Kyalami International Convention Centre, Greater Johannesburg

Friday, August 4, 2023, from 12:00 to 18:00

Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 10:00 to 18:00

Sunday, August 6, 2023 from 10:00 to 17:00 Social media links:

Instagram.com/theplantpoweredshow Facebook.com/ThePlantPoweredShow Youtube.com/c/ThePlantPoweredShow