Douwe Egberts blends are inspired by the latest coffee trends

Douwe Egberts are mixing things up this year: first with their new look instant coffee jars, a TV advert that has made industry experts take notice and now the introduction of two new variants – Ristretto, added to their Core range, and Brazil, the new addition to their Origins range. Ristretto is a bold, powerful dark blend that is perfectly balanced with intense characteristics and powerful aromatic flavours. This strong cup of coffee will make sure that there will be no more snoozing in the morning.

Brazil offers a more fun and exotic taste. It is an aroma-rich, bright and well-rounded, 100% Arabica instant coffee from Brazil which has been expertly selected, roasted and crafted. Looking to create variety in your coffee drinking, Brazil adds flair and a new brilliance to your cup. “Trends in the coffee industry and what our consumers are looking for in a perfect cup of Joe, is what drives us to create new flavours,” comments Dees. “Coffee is experienced and enjoyed throughout the globe and as this continues to grow, so do the needs and wants of the drinkers. Trends surface continuously, and it is up to us to make sure that we are listening and giving our consumers what they want.” Coffee trends that are being watched in 2021 are: