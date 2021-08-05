Douwe Egberts blends are inspired by the latest coffee trends
Douwe Egberts are mixing things up this year: first with their new look instant coffee jars, a TV advert that has made industry experts take notice and now the introduction of two new variants – Ristretto, added to their Core range, and Brazil, the new addition to their Origins range.
Ristretto is a bold, powerful dark blend that is perfectly balanced with intense characteristics and powerful aromatic flavours. This strong cup of coffee will make sure that there will be no more snoozing in the morning.
Brazil offers a more fun and exotic taste. It is an aroma-rich, bright and well-rounded, 100% Arabica instant coffee from Brazil which has been expertly selected, roasted and crafted. Looking to create variety in your coffee drinking, Brazil adds flair and a new brilliance to your cup.
“Trends in the coffee industry and what our consumers are looking for in a perfect cup of Joe, is what drives us to create new flavours,” comments Dees. “Coffee is experienced and enjoyed throughout the globe and as this continues to grow, so do the needs and wants of the drinkers. Trends surface continuously, and it is up to us to make sure that we are listening and giving our consumers what they want.”
Coffee trends that are being watched in 2021 are:
- The desire to try more international flavours. During 2020 many coffee drinkers turned to the internet to find coffee inspired drinks and through this a desire to experience different, international coffees grew. Single origin coffee is growing in popularity, with coffee drinkers wanting to fully experience the tastes from a particular region such as Brazil.
- Instant coffee grew during 2020 when many coffee drinkers were home bound. It has come a long way since its inception and gone are the days of stale and bitter coffee. Coffee drinkers won’t compromise on flavour and instant coffees of today bring different, bold and exciting flavours that offer delicious tastes and exotic notes.
- The choice of coffee bean is very important when deciding on a coffee blend. The Arabica bean is projected to lead the global coffee beverages market due to its delicate flavour, and presence of less caffeine.
Coffee trends and new flavours and variants in the coffee industry need to go hand in hand. “Knowing what your consumers are looking for and finding ways to provide them with this while still offering the same unique, quality taste we always have is a winning solution,” says Dees.