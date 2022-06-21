Easy arts and craft kits for kids to enjoy at home

With winter here it’s good to know that there are plenty of things to keep kids occupied at home. Discover entertaining ideas for you and your children to enjoy. From toddlers to tweens, Loot has something for everyone.

Click here to see our general arts and crafts ideas for everything from foamalite to pom poms. Modelling clay is ideal for kindergarten and younger primary school children. They will love making small objects using the latest-generation of gluten-free soft, easy-to-knead modelling dough which can be quickly rinsed off the hands with soap and water. If you have a budding little builder at home the JT Constuction kits come with all the tools and materials needed to construct a miniature house, construction site and garage.

For future fashion designers the easy-to- use Tie Dye DIY Kit is a great way for them to express their creativity. Just add water to the dye bottles, shake and apply for intense colour that lasts after washing. Twist, scrunch and bind your way to creative awesomeness! Girls love making their own bead tattoos! They can sparkle from head to toe with the crystal tattoos and beads set. The kit includes a selection of jewel-based temporary tattoos to wear and shiny beads to make your own unique bracelets. Bring out the artist in your child wherever they are with a 258-piece art set. They can create anything using the markers, pencils, oil pastels and various other accessories. All this is packed into a portable and secure case with a handle.

Girls will love getting creative with the 14-piece pink unicorn art set in an aluminium box. The painting kit is great for those who love to sketch and draw. The box is suitable for teens, artists, and adults. If you’re looking for lovely intense watercolour for kids, crafters, journals or artists, then take a look at the 24-piece Giotto Acquarelli Paint Blocks, or if poster paints are your preferred medium of art click here for a selection of poster paints. The smaller Faber-Castell set of 12 hexagonal ecopencils plus 3 bicolor-world colours pack of 15 colours is great to pop into a backpack for creative kids.

