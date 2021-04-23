Easy ways to lead a healthier lifestyle

Healthy living means different things to different people, but in general, it’s about the small choices we make that can have a big impact on our quality of life.

Take healthy eating for example. We all know that eating more fresh fruits and vegetables every day is good for us, but it can be a daunting task when you’re battling through the one-day freshness of most pre-packed greens. We’ve all been there - that packet of spinach you bought just yesterday isn’t exactly looking too great today, putting a damper on that green smoothie you were planning on making.

As a result, we often look for more convenient choices that might seem easier but aren’t as good for us.

So, how can you lead a healthier lifestyle the easy way?

4 tips for leading a healthier lifestyle

1) Eat your fruits and veggies

This one is straightforward, and just having more fresh produce on hand will help you make healthier choices. Extending the freshness of your veg makes it easier to meet the daily requirement of five fruits and vegetables a day - veggies that last longer mean fewer trips to the shops and more chances for you to benefit from the antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and fibre that they contain.

The LG InstaView fridge features three cooling technologies that work together to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for up to twice as long. Plus, HygieneFresh+ the intelligent air filter, removes up to 99,999% of bacteria that can also contribute to food spoiling.

But probably the coolest (pun intended) thing about the fridge is that you don’t even have to open it to see inside. Just knock on the panel to see inside without opening the door. This reduces cold air loss to help keep food fresher for longer.

2) Plan your meals

Set yourself up for success by planning your meals. This means that you’ll have the ingredients on hand to make healthy meals, with no excuses for opting out and turning to junk food instead. Try to focus on what’s in your fridge and pantry and build your meal plan from that. Not only does this take the guesswork out of dinner, but it’ll also help you save time and money in the process.

3) Exercise regularly

Research has found that a simple 30-minute exercise routine will improve your overall wellbeing, boost your mood and even promote productivity. It’s also a great way to lose weight and boost your self-esteem, if those are some of your healthy living goals. So, if you’re looking to lead a healthier lifestyle, why not start by taking daily walks around the block or opting to take the stairs instead of the elevator? Simple changes are often the most effective.

4) Get enough sleep

Your body needs time to rest and recover after a long day, and prioritising your sleep will help you feel refreshed and energised the following day. Poor sleep can even undo all the progress you’ve made by exercising regularly and eating healthy foods, in certain cases increasing your risk of developing chronic conditions. Try limiting screen time and caffeine before bed, and starting a wind-down bedtime routine. Limiting environmental elements from your bed also add to a peaceful nights rest. LG’s Vivace Washing Machine with AI DD TM not only cares for your sheets by selecting the best wash cycle and settings, the SteamTM technology also removes up to 99.99% or allergens.

If that doesn’t work, or you’re suffering from insomnia, asking for help will put you back on track and in control of your health.

When it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle, LG has a wide range of products that will help you reach your goals. To find out more about LG InstaView fridge or Vivace Washing Machine, as well as the rest of the LG Healthy Home Solutions range, visit www.lg.com/za