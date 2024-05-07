Empower Your Pet’s Health with Oneplan

In a time where every cent counts, getting the most value out of your financial investments is crucial. With this in mind, selecting pet insurance with tangible, value-adding benefits is essential for the wellbeing of your beloved pets.

This is where Oneplan Pet Insurance steps in – a company that is dedicated to providing pet parents with unbeatable value, ensuring that every rand you invest in your pet's health goes a long way. Oneplan is putting the power back in your hands by offering both affordable and comprehensive pet health cover from just R160 per month*. But that's just the beginning of what they have to offer. Upfront Claims Card and App: Revolutionising Pet Insurance Oneplan’s innovative and unique Upfront Claims Card and App redefine the pet insurance experience. Say goodbye to the stress of expensive vet bills – with Oneplan, you can pre-load funds onto your card before visiting the vet for vet visits and routine care, so that you can swipe and pay straight after. It's a game-changer that puts you in control of your pet's health care journey.

Lifetime Discounts on Premium Pet Supplies As a member of the Oneplan Pet Family, you'll receive exclusive discounts on top-quality pet food and supplies in the Onepet Premium Pet Store. Enjoy up to 25% discount* on premium pet food brands like Hills, Royal Canin, Montego, and Eukanuba, plus pet care items like tick & flea, dewormer, chronic care, grooming, accessories, beds, and more. These monthly savings can be put towards your monthly premium, helping to make pet insurance even more affordable with Oneplan. SAVE Even More with Oneplan’s Signup Offer If you sign up online with Oneplan Pet Insurance in May, you'll receive 30% off your first two months' pet insurance premiums, plus waive your R160 Onecard + delivery fee*. It’s Oneplan’s way of thanking you for entrusting them with your pet's health.

If that’s not enough, Oneplan offers so many more value-adding benefits, including: Visit any vet of your choice with no networks

Up to R5000 deposit or no deposit with partnered vet networks

Pay zero excess Oneplan’s the Excess Buster Add On

Pet Wellness Tracker App to monitor your pet’s health

New policies for small cats and dogs up to their 11th birthday, even with pre-existing conditions*

Cover for pre-existing, hereditary, and congenital conditions after 12 months Your vote matters in ensuring your pet receives the care they deserve. Choose Oneplan Pet Insurance and vote for value, transparency, and peace of mind. Join the Oneplan Pet Family today and embark on a journey of empowered pet parenting. Click here to get a quote for Oneplan Pet Insurance, or you can find out more about Oneplan’s range of Pet Insurance Plans here.