Empowering women in design: Celebrating South Africa's creative Mavens during Women's Month

Throughout history, women have consistently pushed boundaries and left an indelible mark on the world of design. From visionary interior designers to groundbreaking architects, women have defied expectations and shattered glass ceilings.

Their passion, skill, and unwavering determination have propelled the local design industry to new heights, inspiring generations to come. Women in design are a formidable force, showcasing their unparalleled creativity and achievements. And what better time to honour their ingenuity than during Women's Month, which includes the significant National Women's Day on 9 August?

This perfect alignment allows us to pay tribute to the remarkable contributions of these visionary women. Coinciding with Women’s Month, the country’s leading decor and design events - Decorex Joburg, 100% Design Africa and Design Joburg - will take place from 3 to 6 August 2023 and feature a host of powerful female designers who take the local industry to the next level. Women’s Month applauds the extraordinary roles women play in all spheres of South African society, but for these three design authorities, the honour of hosting their shows during this significant time is an added opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary women of our design industry.

These women will be putting on a vibrant display of creativity and talent at the events, alongside a host of other exhibitors. Taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre and brought to you by Samsung, Plascon, Sanlam Private Wealth and Lexus, the collocated shows boast the creative expertise of female creative directors, interior designers, milliners, architects, artists and more. With their innovative ideas and boundary-pushing designs, these powerful women are propelling the local industry to new heights.

Interior designers Exhibiting at Decorex Joburg, Tshegofatso Mochubi is the owner and designer behind Fatso Interiors, an emerging quality-oriented interior decor brand inspired by Mochubi’s combined love of fashion and art. Tshegofatso Mochubi

Bespoke home designer Kristin Hulda will be at 100% Design Africa to demonstrate how you can transform your space by adding custom design elements that inspire and feed your soul, while Distinguished Living, an interior design brand headed up by Boitsheko Ganyane, will be creating a ‘Room Set’ that shows off her creative prowess. The matri-architects Matri-Archi(tecture), an association of architects, artists, planners, scholars and thinkers working to bring African women together for the development of spatial education in African cities, will be presenting their work on the development of the future of the African built environment to showgoers at their 100% Design Africa stand.

Award-winning product design A veritable doyenne of local design, Ronel Jordaan is a multiple-award-winning textile designer. Her hand-felted decor pieces and accessories, produced as part of a job-creation project she runs, are exported all over the world. You’ll find them, and her, at 100% Design Africa. Ronel Jordaan

The hot young designer Exhibiting as part of the Clout/SA stand at 100% Design Africa is promising newcomer Nindya Bucktowar, one half of Durban-based bespoke ceramic studio Kalki Ceramics. In October 2022, she and her partner Nikhil Tricam were announced as the winners of the annual Nando’s Hot Young Designer Talent Search for their ‘Cactus’ server. The winning piece, which will be displayed at the show, turned to South African flora and desert landscapes for inspiration: ‘The colours that we develop at Kalki Ceramics are often inspired by our experiences of nature … a hike in nature, the dense forest and the colours that exist there,’ said Bucktowar.

Female thought leaders in the Future of Design Studio Future of Design is an exciting fusion of physical and digital exhibits, interactive workshops, live demonstrations and presentations by South Africa's top design authorities, who will be speaking about current and future issues facing the design industry. Hannerie Visser

Expect insightful talks from Hannerie Visser, the owner and creative director of food-focused design and brand consultancy Studio H; Tracy Lee Lynch, the designer behind Studio Lee Lynch and creative director of Clout/SA; and Georgia Black, the founder of micro festival producers Littlegig. Sustainable chairs designed by women Decorex Africa challenged local designers to create a signature chair that incorporates the five Rs — reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose and refuse — to be showcased at the central restaurant area of both Decorex Cape Town, which took place in June, and Decorex Joburg in August.

Garnering an astounding response from renowned local designers, the display includes creations from the likes of Andrea Kleinloog of Hesse Kleinloog, Sanri Pienaar, Hannerie Visser and more. Keep an eye out for unconventional surprises from visionary designers like maverick milliner Crystal Birch. Sanri Pienaar Where art meets design

Candice Berman’s eponymous gallery in Sandton, Johannesburg, has grown to be one of the leading contemporary art destinations in the country since its inception in 2013. Visit the Candice Berman Gallery at Design Joburg for the Where Art Meets Design exhibition featuring works by leading South African contemporary artists, including Robert Hodgins, Sam Nhlengethwa, Nkosinathi Thomas Ngulube, Zolile Phetshane and John Vusi Mfupi. Join us in this celebration of women's creativity, as we embrace the unique perspectives and transformative influence they bring to the world of design. Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary gathering of talented individuals and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Decorex Joburg, 100% Design Africa, and Design Joburg.