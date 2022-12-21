Enjoy some fun in the sun with these items from Loot

After a gloomy, cold winter, all you want to do is hit the sand and enjoy the sun. These play days are well deserved, but before scheduling your day, take a few moments to get prepared. To help you out, online retailer Loot.co.za recommends these nine summer essentials when having fun in the sun this holiday.

Fine Living Umbrella Vogue Cantilever These cool offset market patio umbrellas offer decorative shade in any outdoor setting without the hassle and annoyance of a centre pole. The cantilever-style frame support is a perfect option when the objective is to shade a patio table or patio furniture set. Loot price: R1 199

Cape Umbrellas These umbrellas are designed and manufactured for their strength and durability. These umbrellas have a unique, hidden, self-lifting system providing an effortless way of opening and closing the umbrella without the use of ropes and pins. Loot price: R2 199

Bestway Steel Pro Max Pool Set The Bestway Steel Pro Max Pool is a great place for the whole family to cool down in on a hot summer’s day. It’s easy to set up, rust resistant and has triple strength heavy gauge PVC sidewalls which provide additional support. Loot price: R5 299

Intex Rainbow Baby Pool This compact, fun baby pool is great for small children. The Intex Rainbow Baby Pool is designed for children aged between one and three, making it the perfect play place to keep your little ones cool this summer. Loot price: R161

Summer Waves 18 Pocket Pool Lounge Summer waves 18 pocket pool lounge is a retro laid-back pool lounge. It has a fresh green colour with multi-colour pockets and a transparent top that creates all the summer feels. Loot price: R159

Seagull Bella Three Piece Patio Set The Seagull Bella three piece patio furniture set is the perfect addition to the patio, balcony, or garden. The set consists of two single-seater chairs and one coffee table. Loot price: R3 393

Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill Wood-fired cooking is easy with the Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill. It boasts precise temperature control that allows you to get perfect results every time. Just set the dial on the D2 Pro Controller to the temperature you want, hit Ignite, and let the grill do the rest. Loot price: R14 999

Aquatone Neon 9.0 Youth Sup Light, strong, and easy to manoeuvre, Neon 9.0 overall size and width make this a lightweight and playful all-rounder for youth or lightweight users. The size-to-strength ratio is perfect for the next generation of SUP surfers. Loot price: R4 999