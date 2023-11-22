Essence skinfluence skincare essentials

All good skincare and makeup routines start with a cleansing of the face to remove skin dirt, oil and daily debris. However, the steps after cleansing are important to restore stripped nutrients back into the skin.

With essence’s skinfluence skincare essentials that are suitable for all ages, improve the appearance and health of your skin while combating common skincare concerns with nourishing, clean beauty formulas. Tone essence HELLO, GOOD STUFF! SKIN PERFECTING TONER | R119.95

Sometimes we need an extra step of cleansing to remove excess oil, dirt, makeup, sweat and impurities. That’s why we recommend using a toner for additional cleansing of the face. The new HELLO, GOOD STUFF! SKIN PERFECTING TONER purifies the skin by removing dead skin cells while visibly reducing the appearance of enlarged pores caused by excess sebum. This is thanks to its formula enriched with 2% BHA (a chemical exfoliant) and papaya extract. This toner also restores moisture to the skin thanks to its 5% glycerine content. Apply daily after cleansing and be sure to maintain your sun protection routine as BHA may increase the skin’s sensitivity to the sun.

Boost essence HELLO, GOOD STUFF! BI-PHASE OIL SERUM | R137.95 Serums contain a concentrated amount of nutrients that are more powerful in combating your skin care concerns in addition to giving your skin a moisture boost.

The new essence HELLO, GOOD STUFF! BI-PHASE OIL SERUM is a lightweight serum containing peach water and peptides, which effectively moisturise and smooth the skin’s overall texture. Shake gently to mix this two-phase serum while activating its peachy scent that will leave your skin feeling pleasant and fresh. It’s suitable for all ages and sensitive skin thanks to dermatological testing and its formula that contains 98% natural ingredients.

Protect essence ALL ABOUT blur! even skin balm | R87.95

Now that you’ve added essential nutrients to your skin, it’s time to lock those nutrients in so that they don’t diminish throughout your daily activities. Skin balms differ from your average moisturiser in that they protect your skin from external elements by forming a thicker barrier to seal in moisture all while nourishing the skin at the same time. The essence ALL ABOUT blur! even skin balm not only protects the skin but also acts like a real life filter that visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and pores, leaving your skin with a velvety-smooth finish. It is best to use a balm at the end of your skincare routine. Conceal

essence CONCEAL like a PRO Colour Correcting Palette | R75.95 We all experience the following from time to time: pesky imperfections, pigmentation, dark circles and redness. With the essence CONCEAL like a PRO Colour Correcting Palette, effortlessly conceal these common skin occurrences for a flawless complexion. The palette comes with four colour-correcting shades that work instantly. The green shade neutralises redness, red banishes dark circles, yellow evens out pigmentation and brightens dark spots and purple turns your complexion from dull to radiant. Expect a soft, creamy texture that melts into the skin.

Maintain essence HELLO, GOOD STUFF! SKIN RENEWAL OVERNIGHT MASK | R119.95 Maintain the health of your skin using the brand new essence HELLO, GOOD STUFF! SKIN RENEWAL OVERNIGHT MASK that rejuvenates your skin overnight. Enriched with avocado oil, shea butter and retinol, this overnight mask will smooth the skin by reducing fine lines and wrinkles all while giving it an intense moisture boost. Use twice a week and leave it to absorb into your skin. Let it work its magic overnight as it transforms your skin into a soft and radiant complexion. Good morning plump, youthful skin!