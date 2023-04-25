Essentials for new moms available on Loot.co.za

We have put together essentials for all new moms that will make your postpartum journey a swift one.

If you are a new mom, gathering all the nifty things you need for your newborn can be an overwhelming experience, and what’s better than shopping for all your baby goods at a one-stop shop like Loot.co.za! You don't have to be a mom to shop from this list. With Mother's Day approaching, be that thoughtful person who surprises a first-time mom or expecting parents with essentials they will gladly receive. Nothing beats the feeling of receiving an item you know will be put to good use and will simplify your life. Loot has a variety of baby and mom essentials for just that purpose.

Like the ever-needed Kodak C125 Smart Video Baby Camera that connects to WIFI, easing baby monitoring and paranoia while connecting the camera to all mobile devices so one can track or keep tabs on baby room activity from anywhere. Trust us when we say this is a modern-day parenting essential, amongst many other things, of course. The Kodak C125 Smart Video Baby Camera features a Hi-res WIFI add-on or standalone baby camera with remote tilt, night time vision and an app. While we are on the baby tech conversation, check out the rechargeable Spectra S1 double breast pump, and might we add that it is hospital grade making it well worth the price and the discount. The Spectra S1 Hospital-grade Double Rechargeable Breast Pump is designed to meet all pumping needs. Mothers pumping for babies who are temporarily unable to latch, mothers who pump exclusively, and mothers who need to combine their breastfeeding with busy work schedules and travelling will all find the S1 a lifesaver.

The snuggly bits. Loot does not only carry tech but baby snuggly things as well. As much as they might serve as clothing they are essential for sensory advancement, get your hands on baby binkies, pacifiers and other goods. Grab the cute Plush toy with blanket Tambo the Monkey at an affordable price. This lovely gift set includes an adorable animal friend to love and cuddle and a soft blanket to snuggle up to. The B-Plush Toy with Blanket is made of super soft terry fabric, which makes it the perfect cuddly companion and comforter for little ones. Easy to clean and machine washable. Available in 4 different designs: Kenzi the Lion, Zimbe the Elephant, Senna the Giraffe and Tambo the Monkey.