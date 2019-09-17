Enjoy the RWC in the comfort of your home. Pic: REUTERS/Issei Kato



Kick-off for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan is only a few days away so it's time to make sure you are match-ready.

For those who remember the excitement of the '95 Rugby World Cup we know that it's party time for So uth Africans - and braaing, drinking and eating are the best things to do to release anxiety during the game.





Heritage Day on the 24th September recognizes aspects of South African culture which are tangible and intangible: creative expression such as music, our historical inheritance, language and the food we eat.

It is a day when all South Africans unite around fires to braai and wave a flag to celebrate our diverse heritage.





We have found the perfect home entertainment must-haves to help you make the most of RWC 2019 and Heritage day.





Samsung 49" Curved LED HDR UHD TV

Samsung curved LED HDR UHD TV Pic: Supplied Enjoy natural and precise colours with PurColour that deliver details as crisp as the real thing, the 4K UHD Processor optimizes colour, contrast and HDR to deliver an unforgettable viewing experience with better clarity to reveal more details in both the dark and bright scenes. Experience another level of immersive viewing with auto depth enhancer that adjusts multi-layer contrast levels for more realistic images to draw you right into the center of the action. R 8,399 Shop online

Elevate your TV sound with a Samsung wireless flat soundbar

Samsung wireless flat soundbar. Pic: Supplied Experience firsthand how far sound can go. Get a wider sound range and pack your room with powerful, booming bass. With the built-in center speaker, you will be able to enjoy crystal clear dialogue. Conventional TV audio just can’t compare. Shop online now for only R 4,299

Don’t miss anything with the Multichoice DSTV Explora 3A Decoder

DSTV Esplora 3a decoder. Pic: Supplied With the Multichoice DSTV Explora re-live all of those thrilling moments of the RWC, rewind and re-watch moments of the game you may have missed live, plus the slow-motion feature lets you take in every moment of the game. Pause a live video for a duration of maximum 2 hours, fast forward live TV shows. Enjoy 110 hours of recording space, DSTV Catch up, Box office and Showmax - hurry now and get all this for only R 999.

Get the braai start ed anytime with a stainless steel gas BBQ

Stainless steel 4 burner gas braai. Pic: Supplied The Alva KALAHARI Stainless Steel 4 burner gas braai with side burner, cast iron cooking grids and built-in thermometer lets you control the temperature of the grill, helping to cook anything to perfection. Buy online now for only R 4,999.

Celebrate Heritage Day with a traditional potjie.

Cast iron potjie. Pic: Supplied Nothing is more traditionally South African than a good potjie with friends and family. Get those coals going, invite your friends around and get the party started. Order now from R 165





The Rugby World Cup 2019 Book by Graeme Copas tells you everything you need to know about the Rugby World Cup.

The Rugby World Cup 2019 book. Pic: Supplied

This thoroughly researched and comprehensive guide to the 2019 Rugby World Cup provides all the information and insight needed to understand and enjoy the RWC. Written by sports journalist Graeme Copas, it covers the history and build up to qualification, the tournament schedule and venues for this Rugby Union showcase, an in-depth analysis of each team and insightful interviews with players and rugby experts from various countries. Buy this must-have keepsake of the 2019 RWC online for R 230.



