Experience spring in full bloom at Vergelegen Wine Estate with House & Garden

Vergelegen wine estate, a jewel in Somerset West renowned for its breathtaking gardens, exquisite wines and culinary delights, is set to host an enchanting spring event in collaboration with leading design and garden magazine House & Garden.

Book your ticket now for the highly anticipated The Spring Experience, the estate’s first partnership with the luxury Condé Nast publishing brand. This must-attend event is planned for Saturday, 21 October, from 11h00 to 16h00.

With a single ticket purchase, guests enjoy access to the 323-year-old estate, recognised as a provincial heritage site, and embark on a captivating journey.

The ticket includes a picnic box curated by Vergelegen's talented chefs in collaboration with House & Garden's partners. Guests will also enjoy a wine tasting and receive a branded gift bag and the latest issue of House & Garden. The day's festivities include live music, a photo booth, guided garden walks and spot prizes.