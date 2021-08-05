Experience the magic of medical face peels

Peels have become the go-to treatments to care for a myriad of skin concerns. With their varying depths (from light to more intense) and easy recovery, peeling means a way to reap many skincare rewards under the care of aesthetic medical supervision. If you’re new to this form of treatment, the team at Skin Renewal will help guide you. Remember, there’s a medical peel for every skin; you just need to look at your top concerns and how they need to be treated.

Where to start? By understanding your best action plan. Chemical Peels vs Laser Resurfacing First, it’s essential to know the difference between the two options. And within these two categories, there are milder treatments and more intense versions. Starting with the basic distinction, a chemical peel uses acids to penetrate the skin and remove dead skin cells. In some cases, just the surface layer, but in others, actual damaged cells.

However, laser resurfacing treatments use beams of light to permeate the skin, removing one layer at a time. Chemical Peels Ditch the notion that chemical peeling is only for those who need to combat ageing. Consider a low-intensity radiance peel for those who want to start their adulthood with a happy and healthy skin journey.

It sets the proper foundation. It helps with issues that many young adults may battle with, such as acne, all while boosting radiance for a smoother and healthier looking complexion. Another superficial peel (meaning it’s gentle) includes a beta hydroxy peel. It is an excellent solution treatment if you’re starting to notice those first signs of ageing as it helps lifts shallow lines and pigmentation. For ace scars and enlarged pores, it’s also the ticket. However, not all chemical peels work just on the surface. If you require deeper treatment, ask the medical aesthetic team at Skin Renewal about more concentrated remedies. Medium de-pigmentation peels, for instance, treat skin ageing caused by sun exposure.

These require a mix of potent acids like azelaic acid, kojic acid, phytic acid and ascorbic acids. For this type of therapy, you will need a little more downtime for your skin to recover, although you can be ready for Zoom meetings within just a couple of days. Laser Resurfacing Need a serious youth boost? If you need to not only treat the look of your skin’s sun damage but its texture too, then peeling via laser means working on deep-set concerns. Remember, this is repair and renewal without any surgery, and while undoubtedly non-invasive, some treatments will need longer recoveries than others.