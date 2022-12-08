Fun gift ideas for kids of all ages available on Loot.co.za

Get into your Christmas shopping and grab fun gifts for all kids! Loot has various options, including gadgets, books, board games, interactive toys and many more. Browse through their website and tick off wish lists one by one.

Be the "cool mom, not a regular mom." Getting the perfect gift for your child will ensure that you become as they say, the ‘cool mom, not a regular mom’, Loot’s variety of fun and exciting toys will ensure that you reach that level. First, on the list is the MUST-HAVE Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts set. Even though this is for older kids, you can knock off two birds with one stone. This Lego set is the ultimate gift for Harry Potter stans AND Lego collectors. To top it all off, it will never go out of date, remaining a collector's piece. Don't miss out on this gem, and shop it on Loot.

Next we’ve got the infamous Nintendo Switch, you don’t have to be a die-hard gamer to get the hype behind this bad boy. Giving you a brand-new gaming experience, anyone receiving it will continue to rave about it. Add the Nintendo Switch Family Fun Bundle to the cart, giving the owner a new gaming experience. Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts set. Or go for the classics!

Spoil your little one with classic toys like the Power Ranger Mighty Morphin figures. Featuring design inspired by the Power Rangers Beast Morphers television show and several points of articulation for poseable fun which will upgrade your kid's gaming experience. Perfect for little boys and girls, the Tefal Mini Cheftronic Kitchen will have your toddler all busy “cooking up a storm”. Not only is it an amazing sensory experience, this kitchen set will keep your kid’s minds stimulated. Ideal for ages 3 years and up, Smoby's kitchen is preassembled for quick and easy set up and comes with working lights and sound. Tefal Mini Cheftronic Kitchen.

Loot has something for new parents as well. Perfect for your baby's development journey, The Fisher-Price Learning Bot will have your baby in awe. Each bot has other hands-on fun to discover, from spinning eyes to exciting crawl-and-chase play. Kids can build them into one big interactive friend with exciting music, sounds and phrases! Or go for the FurFluffs Interactive Surprise toy that any baby will obsess over. The transformation from FurFluffs fluffy ball into an adorable puppy is magical. With love, stroking and activity, the child ensures that the fur ball first comes to life with noises and then with ears, eyes and snout into a lovable puppy. The Fisher-Price Learning Bot and the Power Ranger Mighty Morphin figures.