Game collaborates with local artist to create Wallpaper for All

Every second week for the next six months, customers who receive a Game leaflet or collect one in store will receive a piece of printed paper in Kgabo Mametja custom illustration which they can use to create their own artwork at home. The design itself was inspired by South Africa and pays homage to Blue Cranes, the Sun, Marula trees and the Land.

The Wallpaper for All campaign launches on 9 March in collaboration with Game and local illustrator Saint Rose and will run until 9 August.

“When I was approached by Game to take part in this collaboration, I was very excited by the idea. I believe in accessible art and finding beauty in places that aren’t always considered,” explains Kgabo Mametja. “I remember my granny collecting items, such as paper, that struck her as beautiful and repurposing these in her home. This collaboration means we can inspire people to create their own art.”

Kgabo Mametja hopes people will use the artworks to cover their schoolbooks, line their shelving, frame them as prints to hang on their walls or even use as wallpaper. With the same print being made available in each leaflet over the six-month period, customers can enjoy a consistent theme.

“South Africans are inherently creative, and we believe this campaign is an opportunity to express that while being inspired to repurpose this print into a piece of artwork of their own,” says Katherine Madley, Vice President of Marketing, Game. “We also see this as an opportunity to support one of South Africa’s up and coming artists.”