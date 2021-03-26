Get cosy this winter with outfits you love

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With Summer officially over, South Africans now have to brace themselves for chillier days. The drop in temperatures means more time to stay in, enjoy your favourite warm comfort foods and slip into comfier outfits. Whether you work a 9-to-5 job, business casual or remotely, having a cosy winter outfit that you could slip into easily is great for those days when you’re not in the mood to go all out. Monday’s are for lounging Signifying the start of a new week, Monday’s can be pretty bleak, so go easy on yourself when choosing an outfit. It’s sweatpants season, after all, so instead of fretting over what to wear, choose a warm comfy outfit such as a classic pair of joggers and a baggy sweater and call it a day. Drawcord Lounge Jogger Suppose you’re in the mood to spruce up your warm ensemble, rock a gold statement necklace and stack of rings. Adding these tiny details to your outfit can make all the difference, especially if you’re still trying to keep things minimalistic.

Treat yourself Tuesdays

Those who enjoy wearing dresses, don’t worry, you don’t have to give them up just yet. You can turn your favourite mini dress into a fun Autumn transitional out with the right styling methodfit. All you need to do is layer it correctly.

Suede Shift Dress with Belt

Yes, it can be challenging to wear a dress in winter, but layering is essential for a more dark academia aesthetic, layer a chunky knit jersey with some black stockings and combat boots. Pair them with your go-to accessories, and you’ll be ready to brace the cooler days in style.

Happy Humpday

Yayyy! You’ve made it halfway through the week. It may not be Friday yet, but at least you can take a breather and acknowledge that you’re closer to the weekend now more than ever.

Oversized Sweater

You woke up feeling colder than usual, the dew slowly starting to evaporate from your bedroom windows and the crisp air creating slight goosebumps against your skin. You decide to layer up for the office this morning and not take the risk of getting cold. Opening up your wardrobe, you choose to wear jeans, some platform sneakers and a basic black top that gives just enough neck coverage. For layering, you choose a neutral-toned trench coat you borrowed from your mom and never gave back and a beanie, ready for any breeze that may hit you.

Biker Jeans and Knitted Rib Jersey

Throwback Thursday

Full of discos and revolutions, the ’70s are making a comeback, and we’re here for it. Dubbed one of the most stylish decades of all time, the ’70s are known for their flared out jeans, shearling coats and warm-toned dresses.

Get groovy this winter with warm-toned dresses, bell-bottoms and coords, adding a touch of the ’70s to any outfit you’ve got planned. Elevate your look with a pair of knee-high boots and a faux fur coat, and you’ll feel and look like you're straight out of ‘That’s 70 show’.

Double Breasted Jacket

TGIF

OMG, you’ve made it to the end of the week. It’s been a long week of back to back meetings and deadlines, and you’re finally going to have a chance to kick your feet back and unwind.

Since it’s your last day in the office before the weekend starts, you decide to keep things simple with your outfit. Hanging on your clothing rail, you’re torn between a comfy knit dress and boots and your tunic and black joggers and sneakers. As your indecisiveness kicks in, you ask your roommate which outfit gives off a ‘Friday feeling’, and she chooses the knit dress.

In agreement with her choice, you decide to wear the dress, boots and go for a light coverage makeup look, ready to slay another day at the office.

Tamsin Knitted Dress

Liven up your winter wardrobe with cosy, stylish and easy to wear pieces when you shop at StyleMode