Get crafty with Loot.co.za

Remember the time when our lives were all about arts and crafts? When we begged our parents to get us the latest craft toy that our friends had? Well it’s now become even better, thanks to some clever hi-tech and innovation that will make arts and craft even more fun.

Story continues below Advertisment

Perfect for all ages, these art and craft gadgets and gizmos will bring back the fun in craft (and take away the slog of scissor mishaps). Here are some of our favourites from the Loot.co.za Arts and Crafts selection. Cricut Joy Machine

Story continues below Advertisment

What could bring you more joy than to personalise, organise, and customise almost anything with Cricut’s super-compact smart cutting and writing machine? It brings ease and joy to creativity; cut art board, card, iron-on, vinyl and more. It uses wireless technology, plus it has a free app to guide and inspire you. Loot Price: R2,689

Story continues below Advertisment

Cricut Joy Machine Number two on the arts and crafts list is the: Cricut Maker

Story continues below Advertisment

Don’t let this small product fool you, it handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood with effortless precision. It can also cut sewing patterns in just a few clicks. It places more creative possibilities than ever at your fingertips. Cricut Maker offers the widest range of tools for cutting, scoring, writing, and adding decorative effects – all so you can take on virtually any project you can imagine. Plus, with more tools coming, Cricut Maker grows with you as you master each new craft.

The Ultimate Cutting Machine Features: Cuts 300+ materials from fabric to balsa wood; Compatible with 13 tools for cutting, writing, scoring, foiling and embellishing; Bluetooth wireless technology; Works with the rotary blade, knife blade, scoring wheels, foil transfer tool, engraving, and embossing tools; Free design app Loot Price: R7,499

Cricut Explore 3 Machine See your creativity skyrocket with this latest DIY dream machine. With the all-new Cricut Explore 3, you can cut, draw, score, and more with jaw-dropping speed and precision. Features: Cut, draw, score, and more; Cuts 100+ materials from cardstock, vinyl, and iron on to glitter paper and bonded fabric; Compatible with six tools for cutting, writing, foiling and more; Bluetooth wireless technology; Works with the fine point blade, foil transfer tool, scoring stylus, and deep point blade; Free design app.

Loot Price: R6,599 Cricut Explore 3 Machine Cricut Maker 3 Machine Unleash your creativity with the power, versatility and speed of Cricut Maker 3, a professional level machine that is smarter and faster than ever.

Features: Cuts 300+ materials from delicate fabric, paper and cardstock to matboard and leather; compatible with 13 tools for cutting, writing, scoring, foiling and embellishing; Bluetooth wireless technology; works with the rotary blade, knife blade, scoring wheels, foil transfer tool, engraving and embossing; free design app. Loot Price: R8,699 Cricut Maker 3 Machine

Cricut Joy Starter Tool Set Perfect for beginners who are just starting out to explore the magic behind arts and crafts. It’s a weeding tool, scraper with spatula included. Loot Price: R239

Cricut Joy Starter Tool Set Cricut 13 Inch Essential Tool Set (7 Pieces) A go-to tool kit for all Cricut cutting machines. The Essential Tool Set features a 33cm Portable Trimmer.

This 7-piece set comes with just about every tool needed for Cricut crafting and complements your machine with a classic blend of performance and style. You'll be equipped to handle any material that strikes your fancy. Loot Price: R1,313 Cricut 13 Inch Essential Tool Set (7 Pieces)

Cricut Maker Knife Blade with Drive Housing This product is made exclusively for the Cricut Maker family of machines. Its Adaptive Tool System Knife Blade slices through thicker and denser materials such as balsa wood, leather, matboard, and Cricut Chipboard with ease and precision. Loot Price: R609

Cricut Maker Knife Blade with Drive Housing Cricut Roll Holder for Smart Materials You can feed any smart materials directly into the machine, this holder just makes sure that your smart materials are neatly fed into your machine and properly aligned. It comes equipped with a built-in trimmer to cut material straight or remove any excess.

Features: Roll Holder; Suitable for attaching to Cricut Maker 3 and Cricut Explore 3; Suitable for cutting smart materials on rolls with a length of 3m to 22.8m. Loot Price: R1,729 Cricut Roll Holder for Smart Materials

Cricut Ultimate Infusible Ink Pen Set (30 Pack) Watch your designs bloom into vibrant, permanent, pro-quality transfers on any compatible Infusible Ink blank when you create with these thirty colourful, fine point pens. Draw intricate designs freehand or use your Cricut cutting machine to draw or write your custom design on plain laser copy paper. Available in a variety of colours and two different line weights, Infusible Ink Pens & Markers bloom into rich, vibrant hues once transferred using high temperatures. The results are bright, beautiful, seamlessly smooth transfers that never flake, peel, wrinkle, or crack.

How it works: Draw design using Infusible Ink Pens or Markers on laser copy paper Choose a compatible Infusible Ink blank (sold separately).

Transfer design with Cricut Easy Press or heat press that reaches 205°C. The Infusible Ink system also includes Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets in a variety of solid colours and patterns. Plus a growing list of compatible Infusible Ink blanks, including T-shirts, tote bags, and coasters. Loot Price: R989

Cricut Ultimate Infusible Ink Pen Set (30 Pack) Cricut Holographic Vinyl 3 Sheet Sampler (30 x 60cm) Three sheets 30 x 60cm in Opal, Pink and Blue; Permanent adhesive lasts up to three years; Lies flat so you can cut with ease and accuracy; Easy to weed, effortless to apply. Loot Price: R239

Cricut Holographic Vinyl 3 Sheet Sampler (30 x 60cm) Cricut Everyday Iron-On 3 Sheet Sampler (30 x 30cm) For a flawless iron-on application, use Cricut EasyPress or Cricut EasyPress 2 to ensure that your masterpiece will outlast 50+ washes. You can also use a household iron. For best results, allow 24 hours after application before washing. Wash and tumble dry inside out. Do not bleach. If you need to iron, only iron the backside of the garment.

Features: 3 sheets 12" x 12" Iron-on vinyl in Red, Black and White; Cricut machines cut intricate images through iron-on heat transfer film while leaving the backing intact for easy application; One-of-a-kind heat-transfer vinyl sheets easily adhere to the widest variety of base materials, from fabric to wood. When used as directed, your iron-on transfer will outlast 50+ washes; Cuts beautifully and weeds easily; For all Cricut cutting machines. Loot Price: R229 Cricut Everyday Iron-On 3 Sheet Sampler (30 x 30cm)

Cricut Joy Smart Iron-On (14 x 48cm)(Glitter Pink) Nothing adds a touch of fab to your outfit or home decor like Smart Iron-On Glitter. Features: Cuts beautifully and weeds easily; Layer up to three colours for stand-out patterns and projects; Guaranteed for long-lasting results that stick; Allow 24 hours after application before washing.

Loot Price: R318 Cricut Joy Smart Iron-On (14 x 48cm)(Glitter Pink) Cricut Joy Smart Permanent Vinyl - Value Roll (14 x 300cm)(Silver) Personalise a little or a lot without fear of running out of material with this Value Roll. Make more in less time with Cricut Joy Smart Materials.

Works without a cutting mat – just load and go; Great for creating custom decals for outdoor signs, water bottles, etc; Permanent vinyl – adheres for up to three years; Fade resistant and easy to weed. Loot Price: R349 Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Permanent Roll (14 x 300cm)(Silver) The best thing about innovation in the arts and craft industry is how it has made things so much easier for those who love creating beautiful items.