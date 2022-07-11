Get into Eid with StyleMode

Helping you put something together is probably one of the best things StyleMode has done for you. Eid feels like Eid when your outfit is on fleek. The brand is here to assist as best as possible. Styling tips has never been this easy. StyleMode’s main aim is to ensure maximum comfort while looking AND playing the part.

StyleMode's modest wear theme this year is neutral and they offer a few options that will definitely stir your sense of fashion without having to worry about changing after you eat, leaving room for dessert and tea afterwards. Simplicity and comfort You can start your day off with something simple but stylish, like Miss Mode's Maxi Tiered Dress. If a simple style doesn't appeal to you, try something a little different, such as Brave Soul or StyleMode's Toto All Over Print Maxi Dress (Black Print) or the Button Down Dress (Black Floral), either way are adorable and stylish. Once the weather starts to turn down the heat on the fit, pair your choice of outfit with LaMode’s Camel, Poodle Wide Collar Coat.

Tea Time It is only after tea time that the family gathers and begin asking uncomfortable questions, so at least make sure you are comfortable in what you have chosen to be uncomfortable in, like Mode Curve's 2-piece camel outfit - sold separately and could be styled differently, but for now, you can get comfy and relaxed in the Tunic with Slit top and the Slit Hem Pants. Both below are R429.

However, if you are in the mood to be comfortable but still want to pull off the corporate boss babe look then you can’t go wrong with pairing Mode Curve’s stone coloured Linen Pants and a simple yet classy black Ruched Shirt.

Walking on air Maintain the boss babe look while walking on air and top your outfit off with Butterfly Feet’s black Morgan 1 Ankle Boot or if you are in the mood for something without a heel go for Madison’s black Marina Loafer. And just like that your Eid inspo is both neutral and comfortable.