Get to know padel: A sport Vitality members are enjoying using the Discovery Vitality Padel benefit

Padel is a fast-paced game that combines elements of tennis, squash, and racquetball. The sport has been around for over 50 years and originated in Mexico, the country that’s better known for tacos. Padel is also the fastest-growing sport around the world, with more than 20 million players. That’s because anyone can enjoy it, either on a social or competitive level. While it’s not an Olympic sport yet, some say it’s only a matter of time.

In South Africa, there are more than 75,000 active players. Driven by this growing uptake and interest in the sport, Discovery Vitality recently introduced an upfront 20% discount on court bookings with the Discovery Vitality Padel benefit. This benefit gives Vitality members the ability to book up to four weeks in advance at over 100 padel courts around the country. Proof that the sport is growing in South Africa, Vitality has seen more than 19 000 members signing up for the benefit since it launched in March 2024.

Let’s take a closer look at this exciting sport

Whether you’re a beginner or looking to better your padel skills, here’s a guide on the basics and the fun of padel:

Padel is a racket sport played on a smaller court with a fence or wall. Unlike some sports with elaborate origins, padel was invented almost spontaneously. It is said the creator, Enrique Corcuera, built walls around his tennis court to prevent the ball from going into the neighbour’s garden and that’s how padel started.