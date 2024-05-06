Get to know padel: A sport Vitality members are enjoying using the Discovery Vitality Padel benefit

Padel is a fast-paced game that combines elements of tennis, squash, and racquetball. The sport has been around for over 50 years and originated in Mexico, the country that’s better known for tacos. Padel is also the fastest-growing sport around the world, with more than 20 million players. That’s because anyone can enjoy it, either on a social or competitive level. While it’s not an Olympic sport yet, some say it’s only a matter of time.
In South Africa, there are more than 75,000 active players. Driven by this growing uptake and interest in the sport, Discovery Vitality recently introduced an upfront 20% discount on court bookings with the Discovery Vitality Padel benefit. This benefit gives Vitality members the ability to book up to four weeks in advance at over 100 padel courts around the country. Proof that the sport is growing in South Africa, Vitality has seen more than 19 000 members signing up for the benefit since it launched in March 2024.
Let’s take a closer look at this exciting sport
Whether you’re a beginner or looking to better your padel skills, here’s a guide on the basics and the fun of padel:
Padel is a racket sport played on a smaller court with a fence or wall. Unlike some sports with elaborate origins, padel was invented almost spontaneously. It is said the creator, Enrique Corcuera, built walls around his tennis court to prevent the ball from going into the neighbour’s garden and that’s how padel started.
- The court and equipment:
- Let’s play:
- Serving rules:
- How you score:
Join the 20 million players around the world for fitness that’s fun
Padel is social and a great way to connect with friends and meet new people. The doubles format encourages camaraderie. The game is action-packed, and the smaller court and wall make for exciting rallies, twists, and creative angles and shots. It’s a game that lets you use power, finesse, and strategy – you’ll think on your feet!
Does it sound like something you’d like? Then find a padel court near you – you’ll be in the good company of 20 million active players. Discovery Vitality will also be hosting exciting new padel events to encourage more people to get on the courts across the country.
For more information about the Discovery Vitality Padel benefit, visit www.discovery.co.za. Download the Discovery app and follow Discovery Vitality on (@Vitality_SA).