Get your groom on: Why skincare is a man’s world too

Great looks aside, let’s get one thing straight: proper skincare sets you up for healthy skin now and in the future. But just a “sort of” routine misses the point entirely. Understanding your skin, it’s needs and what products to invest in separates the men from the boys. And your skin’s requirements start with realising it’s your biology that needs to be kept top of mind.

Story continues below Advertisement

So, that’s why when you borrow from The Mrs the results may not be as handsome-making as you thought. Want a routine that suits your face and your lifestyle? Men’s skincare means straightforward practicality with great basics that give you more time living life and less time preening your face. Sound good? Let’s go! A man and his skin: Understanding DNA Men’s skin conditions and texture is different to women’s. And it’s your hormones that are the great divide. A guy’s face tends to be thicker and oiler, and therefore in a totally a separate grooming space.

Shaving also impacts the care it needs. While many guys may not be shaving daily thanks to WFH, or just your “look”, putting razor to face every day can be a real enemy of a man’s skin. It’s basically skin exfoliation on steroids! This means skin irritation and ingrown hairs. But beard or smooth face aside, every guy still needs a solid skincare plan and that means: cleansing, hydrating and sun protection. Skincare for your world: The three basics First step is cleansing. Did you know for men it can mean a two-in-one action? Washing your face and a chance to prevent ingrown hairs. Simply look for a cleanser with cell renewing active ingredients in the formulation. Additionally, think of it as a multiple-use product (like a hair-and-body wash in one). Next, hydrate your skin (if you shave do it after cleansing and before moisturising).

Story continues below Advertisement

For a man’s moisturiser, look for something that soothes irritation, controls oil but boosts hydration. Remember even if you do have an oiler skin, it still needs water from your moisturiser. Third, protect your skin from the sun. This is an essential step – year round – to guard against sun damage and ageing. A fluid texture, high SPF sunscreen will help your skin. Grooming for guys is about laying good foundations for a healthy skin. And it’s easy to ace skincare with a simple approach, especially in a world that may seem awash with billions of products. Remember, an aesthetic medical doctor can help guide you, so pro opinion is often the best way to start. Then invest in the basics and add a treatment (like a serum) as you need it. It’s like that old saying “slow and steady wins the race” – it can really reduce the overwhelm and help you put your best face forward.

Story continues below Advertisement