Get your guests talking with this quick and easy plant-based recipe for Taco Tuesday

Who said plant-based meals are bland and boring?

Switch things up with our tantalizing recipe that will change your reputation in the kitchen forever. Pair our lovely Tacos with ice cold drinks and never-ending laughs. Here’s how you make the most flavourful 100% plant-based Tacos using Fry’s Golden Crumbed Schnitzels. Let's get this started: Ingredients:

2 C (500 ml) boiling water 150 g raw cashews ½ C (125 ml) water

½ tsp (2,5 ml) garlic powder ½ tsp (2,5 ml) smoked paprika Zest and juice of 1 lime

1-2 Tbsp (15-30 ml) Tabasco® Chipotle (optional) Salt and pepper to taste Tacos & Chicken Style Fillets

Olive oil 2 corn cobs, charred ½ C (125 ml) shredded red cabbage

½ C (125 ml) shredded Cos lettuce 100 g baby tomatoes, quartered 1 x 410 g tin black beans, drained

1 large avocado, diced 2 spring onions, thinly sliced 8 soft corn tacos

Golden Crumbed Schnitzels, cooked according to the package instructions Small bunch coriander, washed 2 limes, quartered

Method: Dressing Cashew Cream 1: Add the cashews to a medium-sized bowl and cover with boiling water. Let them steep for 2 hours and then drain. Add the nuts and the rest of the ingredients to a food processor and blitz until smooth. If the cream is too thick then loosen with a tablespoon or two of water. Season to taste then cover and place into the fridge until needed.

2: Set a griddle pan or cast-iron pan over high heat. Brush the corn with a little olive oil then griddles for a few minutes on each side until nicely charred. Remove from the heat; allow to cool before slicing the charred corn off the cobs. 3: Warm each taco in a dry frying pan; stack them in a pot, sealing with a lid after each addition, to keep them warm and soft. 4: To assemble, add a mix of cabbage to each taco. Add black beans, chopped tomatoes and avocado chunks. Add a Fry’s schnitzel to each taco and drizzle with chipotle cashew cream. Finish with a sprinkling of sliced spring onions, some coriander and a squeeze of fresh lime.