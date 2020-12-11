Get your party look on with great fashion from StyleMode

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Looking for inspiration for your Christmas party outfits? Look no further - StyleMode has the perfect oufit to rock your end of year and holiday parties. Mini Puff Sleeve floral dress from La Mode - R299 Playful summer floral printed dresses by Miss Mode are perfectly paired with heels for a great party look. Square necklines and puff sleeves are the key trend for the season. Cami Slip dress in grey from Miss Mode - R299 Bring in the glam with our shimmer cami slip dress. Fully lined and sexy enough to pair with just a pair of earrings and a bracelet leaving the neckline bare. Complete the look with black heels

Kaftan Tunic in blue flower print - R299

These soft tones of floral prints makes our kaftan tunic easy to wear with jeans or shorts. Add an open toe heel and you’re good to go

Drawchord crop top in dusty pink from LaMode -R179

Velvet feel stretch fabric / functional drawcord / strappy top / works well as a set with La Mode matching flared pants or can be worn with shorts or jeans. Keep the look glam with high heels or open toe sandals.

Heaven Sandal in nude from Madison - R529

This block heel sandal from Madison, also available in floral and in yellow, can be worn with just about anything with its neutral tone. PU finish makes it easy to clean.

Glamour Serlina Sandal in black from Madison - R579

These sexy Serlina stiletto heels with gold finishes from Madison can be worn with any outfit to complete the looks. Also available in cobalt blue.

Ruched Jumpsuit in black from Brave Soul - R379

This Brave Soul ruched jumpsuit is a great alternative to a dress and is the ideal option for a (socially distanced) evening year-end function. Featuring a square neckline, bra-friendly straps and a wide leg, pair it with a sexy pair of stilettos, either in black or a colour.

Tassel Earrings in black and gold from You & I - R99

These black and gold tassel earrings from You&I are a great finishing touch. Suitable for pierced ears only, also available in green.

Butterfly Print Shift Dress from Stella Morgan - R449

This butterfly print sleeveless shift from Stella Morgan is ideal for a day-time end-of-year function. Featuring a round neck and back zip closure, can be worn either with heels or a flat sandal.

Heaven Sandal in yellow from Madison - R529

Block heel sandal from Madison, also available in floral and in neutral, add a playful colour pop to the Butterfly print shift dress.