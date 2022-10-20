Get your summer fragrance from Loot

For many of us fragrances are the best gifts to receive, especially when the seasons change, and you’re looking for a fresh new summer scent. Online retailer Loot has an extensive selection of fragrances to choose from, just in time for summer!

Calvin Klein Ck One Eau De Toilette Spray (200ml) Described as two bodies, two minds and two souls merged into the heat and passion of one. This erotic cologne combines man and woman in one provocative scent. It features clean, refreshing notes of bergamot, cardamom, pineapple, papaya, amber and green tea. Davidoff Cool Water Woman Eau De Toilette (100ml)

Launched by the house of Davidoff in 1996, Cool Water is a soft, flowery feminine fragrance. The scent possesses a blend of citrus, pineapple and woody notes and a hint of fresh ocean air. Estee Lauder Pleasures Eau De Parfum (100ml) This iconic fragrance was launched in 1995 and is still a firm favourite for many women. Pleasures is classified as a refreshing, flowery feminine fragrance. The scent possesses a blend of white lily, lilac, rose and violet, accompanied by a hint of sandalwood.

Elizabeth Arden Mediterranean Eau De Parfum (100ml) Seductive and sensual best describes this combination of creamy woods with top notes of peach nectar sorbet, Sicilian mandarin and damask plum; a heart of wisteria, star magnolia and Madagascar orchid.

Clinique Happy Eau De Parfum (100ml) Another iconic fragrance, launched in 1997, Clinique Happy is classified as a refreshing, flowery fragrance. This feminine scent possesses a blend of floral jasmine, lily of the valley and carnation. Perfect for every day.

For men: Bvlgari Aqua Marine Eau De Toilette Spray (100ml) This limited-edition interpretation of Bvlgari's Aqva Pour Homme is distinguished by a new aqua tint that was inspired by the iridescent reflections of water. The fresh, elegant and masculine blend contains notes of mandarin, petit grain, santolina, posidonia and amber.

Salvatore Ferragamo F Black Eau De Toilette Spray (50ml) Created by Olivier Polge, this oriental woody fragrance is classy and urbane. It is recommended for men who are as comfortable in black tie as blue jeans - a great addition to any man's fragrance collection. Diesel Fuel For Life Eau De Toilette (125ml)

Fuel for Life by Diesel was launched in 2007. An energetic powdery scent, it has top notes of anise and grapefruit and middle notes of raspberry and lavender. Joop! Homme Eau de Toilette (75ml) Joop! Homme is a sensual, oriental fragrance with fresh citrus notes and a warm floral heart, revealing jasmine, lily of the valley, heliotrope and cinnamon. The exotic base introduces sweet and woody notes of vanilla, tonka bean, patchouli and sandalwood.