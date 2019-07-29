We found some great dresses online with the sexiest animal prints.

Although sexy, animal print is also intrinsically feminine, but not in a soft way like floral - It's powerful, resilient and dynamic - the perfect dress for adding some womanly oomph to any occasion. If you’re too busy to run around a shopping center looking for the best deal, we have found some of the trendiest leopard, zebra and snake print dresses for online shoppers.

Leopard cold shoulder frill dress in black and white

Leopard cold shoulder frill dress in black and white. Pic: Loot.co.za

Live your wildest dreams in this off-the-shoulder asymmetric frill hem dress with back zip and adjustable straps. Shop online for this divine dress here.

Zebra print dress in stone and pale pink



This super soft Zebra print with flute sleeves and turtle neck with pale pink details is the epitome of sexiness and femininity. Shop online for it now,

Draped top and skirt dress

Draped top and skirt dress. Pic: Loot.co.za

Add a touch of fierceness to your going out wardrobe with this 2-in-1 tiger print pencil dress. Round neckline and V neck back. Available online here.

Satin animal print shirt dress in brown and black

Satin animal print shirt dress in brown and black. Pic: Loot.co.za

Go wild for animal print with this satin feel mixed print tie-waist dress. We found it online here.

Scarf print long sleeve bodycon dress in gold

Scarf print long sleeve bodycon dress in gold. Pic: Loot.co.za

Look gorgeous and glamorous in this scarf print, long sleeve, knot front Bodycon style dress. Buy online now.



For all of these and more trending animal print items visit the Trend shop at loot.co.za