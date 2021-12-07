Great gift ideas for kids

When a child receives a new toy and they fall in Love at First Play, magic happens. Imaginations are unlocked, fun is found, explorations begin, and bonds are formed. According to a recent survey by global play and entertainment company, Hasbro, almost half (47%) parents surveyed admit their kids have been disappointed with gifts received at festive time and 30% say they have struggled knowing what to buy their children in the past.

Sound familiar? Months of your child begging for a particular toy or game, only for the gift to land up at the bottom of the toy pile a few days later. Understanding the science behind the many forms of play will help you choose toys that are the most compatible with your child’s play personality, essentially how does your child love to play and which toys are best suited to their play personality? To help parents make the best gift decisions this festive season Hasbro developed a Play Personality Quiz.

Play personalities are based on a widely acknowledged scientific theory of the way children engage with play, based on neuroscience and natural behaviours. The 8 play personalities identified in the Hasbro Play Personality Quiz are informed by Dr Stuart Brown’s research - author of Play: How It Shapes the Brain, Opens The Imagination And Invigorates The Soul, and capture the fundamentals of child development, movement, sensory development, language and attachment theory, so that you can easily navigate the best gifts compatible to your child and how they play. Take the Hasbro Play Personality Quiz to identify whether your child is a mischievous Jokester or more of a creative Imagineer, a curious Discoverer or an active Energizer and find the perfect toys for Love At First Play.

HASBRO RELEASES ITS GREAT GIFTS 2021 RECOMMENDATIONS Once you have determined your child’s dominant play personality move onto Hasbro’s recently released Great Gifts 2021 selection with a wide range of gifting recommendations for the upcoming festive season. With the latest releases from popular brands including My Little Pony, Peppa Pig, NERF, Baby Alive, furReal, Power Rangers and more, plus fun new Hasbro Gaming solutions – there is something to surprise and delight each family member this summer!