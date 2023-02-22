H&M officially launches on Superbalist.com

The day online shoppers have been waiting for has finally arrived.
After much hype and excitement on social media, H&M is now officially available to shop online exclusively on Superbalist.com.
The highly buzzed-about Superbalist x H&M partnership gives millions of shoppers across South Africa online access to the fashion retailer with the simple touch of a button. Customers can now shop H&M’s wide range of womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and homeware right at their fingertips.
H&M is renowned for its fashion and home offerings. From statement styles and the latest trends to must-have fashion essentials, stylish sportswear, and chic home decor, it’s now all available online. Make sure to keep your eye out for exclusive drops that will only be available on Superbalist.
Superbalist offers multiple, safe and secure payment methods such as debit, credit, Payflex, and Mobicred. Customers can have their order delivered to their door and get free delivery on orders over R500, as well as Same-Day and Next-Day delivery in selected regions. Those who prefer to collect their orders at their own convenience can collect at any one of the 80+ Takealot Click + Collect Pickup Points across the country from 7am-7pm. Superbalist also offers free returns all over South Africa.
Download the Superbalist app now.