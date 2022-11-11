Hasbro’s 2022 great gifts selection has something for everyone

Hasbro is back with an exciting selection of great gifts recommendations from its wide range of play and entertainment options. These include the latest releases from popular brands such as Nerf, Baby Alive, FurReal, Play-Doh plus fun new Hasbro Gaming solutions – perfect for the upcoming summer holiday season.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hasbro’s commitment to creating the world's best play experiences ensures there is something for everyone – from fun family activities to active play, imaginative play, creative play and so much more. Say hello to FurReal Cinnamon, My Stylin’ Pony pet First up is a must for all pet and pony lovers -the FurReal Cinnamon, My Stylin’ Pony pet.

With more than 80 sounds and reactions, this 35cm tall beauty is so responsive and expressive. She blinks, and moves her ears, head, and neck; she responds when she’s fed; and when petted on her back, cheeks, and nose. She makes loving noises, kissing sounds, and her cheeks even glow. FurReal Cinnamon, My Stylin’ Pony pet.

Story continues below Advertisement

It’s so much fun to groom and style this beautiful, poseable pony: she comes with 26 styling accessories, including 4 shimmery horseshoes, flower crown, and 20 flower hair decorations for her bridle, and her apple accessory doubles as a both a brush and a snack. Kids ages 4 and up are sure to love the pony’s night-time mode, too – for snuggle time, she can be posed into a sitting position and will play a song! A wonderful way to end any day. The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz blaster

Story continues below Advertisement

Blast with the power of airblitz action or motorized mayhem. The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz blaster features two ways to fire darts, giving you flexibility and tactical advantage in Nerf games. The Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz blaster.

Unleash 6 darts at once with airblitz blasting powered by air pressurized pump-action. Pump the handle back and forth and press the airblitz button to release a 6-dart swarm. Take on opponents with motorized blasting to fast-fire 10 darts in a row in rapid succession. Load the 10-dart clip into the blaster and you're ready to go when you rev up the motor and pull the trigger. This 2-in-1 blaster includes 22 Official Nerf Elite darts to fill both blaster modes. Use the integrated scope to help with aiming. The tactical rail gives you the ability to customize the blaster with Nerf accessories. Eyewear recommended (not included). Accessories sold separately, subject to availability. Requires 4x 1.5v AA alkaline batteries (not included). Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up

When will she grow into a gorgeous princess? Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up talking doll grows little by little with kids’ care and responds with 75+ sounds and phrases. A twinkly chime plays whenever she grows! As a baby, she slowly grows with rocking, giving her a pacifier and pretending to feed her with her sippy cup and bowl/spoon. Bouncing movements and pretend feeding/drinking will help her keep growing as she gets taller. Baby Alive Princess Ellie Grows Up.

Kids ages 3 and up will have fun tracking her height with the included growth chart and styling her with dress-up baby doll accessories! Place her brushable tiara hair extension on her head and put the princess skirt over her outfit to complete her royal look. Instructions and quickstart guide help kids care for their growing doll and reset her to play again! This 45-cm Baby Alive doll that grows up is an exciting toy for any child, and a great gift for birthdays and holidays. Play-Doh Cafe Playset

Get imaginations brewing with the Super Colourful Play-Doh Cafe Playset. This pretend play cafe set lets kids imagine creative Play-Doh drinks their way. Make the toy coffee maker fill the cups with colourful Play-Doh modelling compound, then spin and slide them to the topping station and add pretend whipped cream. Play-Doh Cafe Playset. Create lots of colourful Play-Doh bakery treats with the cookie, cupcake, and donut moulds, then display them on the clear stand. Whether they're creating Play-Doh coffee, tea, frappes, or pretend smoothies, kids can have fun playing barista again and again.

This Kitchen Creations drinks toy for kids 3 years and up also comes with 8 Play-Doh cans and 20 accessories to perk up their imaginations. Play-Doh Ice Cream Truck Turn your play space into the ultimate Play-Doh Ice Cream Truck party. This life size kitchen set gives kids a big space to express their big imaginations. Create so many pretend treats with the 27 tools and soft-serve station, customise the creations with the Play-Doh sprinkle maker, tools, and pretend candy moulds, and check out customers at the register.

Play-Doh Ice Cream Truck. Fun music and cash register sounds make kids feel like they're really running their own ice cream truck. 12 cans of Play-Doh modelling compound give them all the colours they need to get started. The toy food truck was also designed with parents in mind with a lot of storage and effortless ways to clean up when the fun is done for the day. Monopoly Travel World Tour

The Monopoly Travel World Tour board game is a twist on classic Monopoly gameplay that has players discovering and visiting exciting travel destinations. Players buy destinations, complete travel goals, and stamp the dry-erase gameboard with their token stamper to win. Create memories with the Travel Journal cards that become part of the gameplay in future games and learn fun facts about locations across the globe along the way. What a great game for travel buffs. Monopoly Travel World Tour.