How the latest in smart technology can keep your home clean

Robot vacuums have come a long way since their introduction to the public. As technology continues to advance, so do the capabilities of robot vacuums. They can now be programmed to run at designated times, avoid certain areas, and to even detect dirt and debris before automatically cleaning it up.

Perfect for busy moms and bachelors who aren't into chores - not only do robot vacuums have the ability to save time and energy while cleaning, but they are also incredibly easy to use. With a single button press, a robot vacuum can be set to clean an entire home. With the latest models, users can even control their robot vacuum with a smartphone, making cleaning the home a breeze, even while on the go. With powerful navigation capabilities, robot vacuums are now a reliable and efficient way to keep the home clean and debris-free.

As technology continues to improve, users can only expect robot vacuums to become more capable and efficient. In the future, robot vacuums will be the go-to choice for households who want a clean, efficient, and convenient way to keep their home free of debris. For those with the urge to remain on the brink of the latest in smart homes and smart technology - now is the perfect opportunity to purchase a robot vacuum cleaner, as the technology built into them today is far more advanced and with manufacturers like Xiaomi bringing incredible products such as these into the market at highly competitive prices - any household can afford to become "smarter". But how do you go about choosing the robot vacuum that's good enough for you and your home?

With scores of products available on the local shelves today, many manufacturers have introduced cheaper products into the market that may fail to perform and offer just a few months of service. Hence choosing a trusted name in electronics is vital. Xiaomi recently introduced a new stable of robot vacuums that suit the needs and lifestyle of almost any family or individual. The Busy Single - Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner E10 - RRP: R4,499

Suppose you don't have time to keep your home clean during the week but can spare time on the weekends. In that case, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner E10 makes for the most budget-friendly option in Xiaomi's robot vacuum family, but it packs a lot of power. It has four suction levels and is powered by a 2600mAh battery, which can provide up to 110 minutes of cleaning. To make the most of its battery life, the E10 follows a zigzag pattern to map out the cleaning area and increase its efficiency. The Career Focused - Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 - RRP: R5,999

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10 is designed to allow its user to keep track of the cleaning progress, with virtual mapping of walls and multi-floor areas. It is also equipped with an anti-collision system, which detects obstacles and adjusts the cleaning path so that it does not bump into furniture or objects in your home. Moreover, the S10 has a low noise level of 58dB, meaning that it will not disturb you while it is cleaning. If you're too busy focused on work to keep tidy all day, the S10 is perfect for keeping floors and carpets clean. The Small Family - Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10+ - RRP: R9,999

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner S10+ is ideal for a stress-free and efficient cleaning experience for a family looking to spend the most quality time together. It boasts double-pad pressure mopping for quick stain elimination, easy dust and debris removal, and even the capability to pick up small dust particles. This vacuum is also equipped with an LDS laser navigation system, which allows for smart house planning and exact mapping of the home. You can easily manage it through the Mi Home app, and it is powered by a powerful 2600 Pa suction and a 5200mAh battery, capable of cleaning up to 250 square meters in a single run. The Large Household - Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop X10+ - RRP: R19,999

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop X10+ is a great choice for thorough home cleaning and is ideal for big families with large family spaces. This powerful cleaning solution can easily take on large areas, featuring a long-lasting 5200mAh battery that can provide up to two hours of cleaning time. It also comes with an S-Cross AI Advanced 3D obstacle recognition and avoidance sensor system for accuracy when cleaning around obstacles and a powerful suction power of 2000Pa to pick up dirt, dust, and debris. Plus, the X10+ has an added mop mode, making it even easier to keep floors clean. With its efficient design, powerful suction, long battery life, and mop mode, the X10+ is the perfect solution for anyone looking for a convenient and efficient cleaning solution. In conclusion, if you're in the market to upgrade your home, Xiaomi's newest line of robotic vacuums encompasses the future of home automation and household cleaning requirements.