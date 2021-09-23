How to create a professional wine tasting experience at home

Most of us love wine tasting, but booking a hosted experience or tour with a certified wine guide can be costly! There’s something very romantic & intimate about creating your own, professional wine tasting at home. You could host this for your partner (think cozy ‘date night’ once the kids are asleep!) or enjoy a tasting with your friends. A DIY Wine Tasting is a great alternative to the usual braai, Netflix, book club or board game night. Have fun & be social whilst learning a new skill!

First things first, you need a crash-course in wine! We HIGHLY recommend SA Author Cathy Marston’s easy-to-read wine guide for beginners, titled “Love Your Wine. Get To Grips With What You’re Drinking.” She takes you on a super fun & easy-to-understand wine appreciation journey. Her sole aim is to give you the confidence to enjoy drinking, ordering and talking about wine. Spoiler alert: the more you drink; the more you’ll know! Next, you’ll need to start ordering NEW wines that you don’t know. Your comfort-zone no longer exists! Do you usually order the sweet Rose? You might actually be a Merlot fan. Think you hate Chardonnay? Try the unwooded version. Love berries and buttery apricots? You’re probably a Sauvignon Blanc person! Most of the fun is in finding out! We can’t think of a better hobby.

Let’s start choosing your wines! Your BEST and most convenient bet is to order wine online. This gives you more time to read wine reviews, go through descriptions, send links to friends, do research and choose your variants. You can order cases of wine online, and use them for various tastings and pairings. No harm in having extra stock for the festive season, right? You can now buy wine online in South Africa via Loot! It’s impressive to note that their online wine shop is curated and each wine estate is hand-picked based on the quality and reputation of their wine. The Loot collection encourages wine lovers to discover new blends and variants and really develop their wine palate. *Note that wine will only be delivered on days allowed by Covid restrictions.