How to feel merry in the heart of July with StyleMode

We have officially reached the second half of the year. Is everyone feeling burnt out or nah? By bringing the vibes this winter, StyleMode turns up the heat in the cold and adds a smile to that dial with a touch of a button, allowing you to empty out their virtual shelves.

Story continues below Advertisement

As part of their "Christmas in July" sale, StyleMode is bringing a wholesome vibe to the world wide web, with up to 80% off sitewide and prices the whole family can enjoy - no one will be left out. Crazy for heat There is no doubt that StyleMode is bringing the heat for the rest of winter. It is, after all, the gift that keeps on giving.

Story continues below Advertisement

This season, the sleeveless puffer jacket is the way to go, and StyleMode caters for everyone. You can’t go wrong with a classic Longer Length Shackets, along with the Blackburn Sleeveless Padded Jacket by Brave Soul and the chocolate Sleeveless Puffer Jacket by Mode Curve.

Story continues below Advertisement

Every day styling is easy Brave Soul coupled with La Mode for everyday comfort is always a plus. These Satin Lounge Pants pair perfectly with a Bertie Turtle Neck Jersey and if the sun’s out, pair it with a Darsha New York Crop T-shirt.

Story continues below Advertisement

Whether you find comfort in heels or kicks be sure to know that you will be catered for by StyleMode, and any occasion.

Styling Jada Footwear’s Stacked Heel Ankle Boots to dress this look up or dress it down for errands, with a cute Soviet Pacific Platform Sneaker. With a simple, yet elegant Allie Tassle Tote Bag and a super dope timeless classic, Nixon Re-Run, simply completes the look. With StyleMode, mid-week shopping has a new comfort meaning to it. It makes everything easier by allowing you to look boujee and cute without breaking a sweat, or in this case, the bank.

During the second half of the year, you might just need that extra boost to keep going. What's a mid-life crisis without emptying your favourite online store's virtual shelves? After all, it is called retail therapy. Remember to have a ‘merry’ season and shop StyleMode for some crazy Xmas in July specials.