With South Africans becoming used to living in a semi-permanent state of stage 2 load shedding, occasionally rising to stage 4 and the threat of stage 6 we have to find ways to ensure some sort of normality in our homes.
Tips to getting your home ready for loadshedding:
Make use of the sun and go Solar:
With plenty hours of sunlight every day it’s a logical option to take advantage of solar power for lighting and heating options.
Battery power:
With candles being a high fire risk battery power is the smarter way to go - so stock up on battery-powered lighting - and they generate more light than a candle.
Light up your garden:
When we are caught off-guard and the family needs to be fed, the easiest solution is to fire up the braai - so make sure that you have enough light outside with easy to install outdoor solar lamps.
Cook with gas: