Hydrate, Restore, Repair: Win with Glamour & Mycro Keratin

Mycro Keratin is dedicated to the ever-changing world of hair care. Our mission is to create a world of smooth, healthy and beautiful hair with a promise of products that deliver transformative results.

HYDRATE. The Madame Madame Smoothing range from Mycro Keratin was formulated for medium to thick hair, and instantly hydrates dry, coarse, brittle hair - leaving it soft, silky, and smooth, without the weight.

RESTORE. The Nourishing Smoothing Shampoo gently cleanses and removes impurities, leaving hair replenished, shiny and healthy after just one use. The Smoothing Conditioner is formulated with an innovative technology to rapidly hydrate damaged hair for smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair.

REPAIR. The Liquid Gold is a restorative oil that fights frizz and intensively repairs, smoothes, and revitalises hair. It adds shine and elasticity to hair, with the added benefit of detangling. The Extreme Capsule Repair Masque is one of Mycro Keratin’s star products: it is an intensive nourishing treatment packed with capsules containing a combination of keratin and essential vitamins that burst into the hair during use. This capsule technology replenishes hair and is packed with antioxidants for visible results.