Hydrate, Restore, Repair: Win with Glamour & Mycro Keratin

Mycro Keratin is dedicated to the ever-changing world of hair care. Our mission is to create a world of smooth, healthy and beautiful hair with a promise of products that deliver transformative results.
Transform your hair with Mycro Keratin’s award winning retail range!
HYDRATE. The Madame Madame Smoothing range from Mycro Keratin was formulated for medium to thick hair, and instantly hydrates dry, coarse, brittle hair - leaving it soft, silky, and smooth, without the weight.
RESTORE. The Nourishing Smoothing Shampoo gently cleanses and removes impurities, leaving hair replenished, shiny and healthy after just one use. The Smoothing Conditioner is formulated with an innovative technology to rapidly hydrate damaged hair for smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair.
REPAIR. The Liquid Gold is a restorative oil that fights frizz and intensively repairs, smoothes, and revitalises hair. It adds shine and elasticity to hair, with the added benefit of detangling. The Extreme Capsule Repair Masque is one of Mycro Keratin’s star products: it is an intensive nourishing treatment packed with capsules containing a combination of keratin and essential vitamins that burst into the hair during use. This capsule technology replenishes hair and is packed with antioxidants for visible results.
EXTRA GIFTS. The Scalp Brush from Moyoko Professional gives you a luxurious massage with the added benefit of stimulating hair follicles, encouraging healthier and stronger hair growth. Last but not least, the super cute Holographic Bag can be reused for travelling, or even a trip to the beach!
Prize value: R2 200
Instagram: @Mycro_Keratin
WIN! WIN! WIN!
One lucky reader stands a chance of winning a Mycro-Keratin hamper consisting of: 1x Madame Madame Shampoo and Conditioner 250ml, Extreme Capsule Repair Masque, Liquid Gold Oil, Scalp Brush, Holographic Toiletry Bag, valued at R2 200.
Competition Terms and Conditions:
- Entrants should not be younger than 18 years old.
- Entrants must supply full name and contact details along with their submissions.
- Winners will be chosen at random.
- If the winner cannot be contacted, the prizes will be reassigned.
- The judges’ decision is final.
- Competition prizes are not transferable and no cash alternatives are allowed.
- Competition is only open to South African residents.
- This competition will close December 31, 2022.
Enter below:a Rafflecopter giveaway