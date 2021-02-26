Introducing Salta Sibaya

Salta Sibaya, proudly sitting above Umdloti within the Sibaya Coastal Precinct, is the latest Devmco Group’s lifestyle development that is set to transform the KZN North Coast landscape from normal to extraordinary. With coastal homes starting at R2,95 million, this development will set the precedent for how South Africans will live in the future within a vibrant mixed-use community. The revolutionised, never-seen-before seaside neighbourhood, Salta Sibaya will showcase the dynamic coastal environment and it will push the boundaries in providing a bespoke retail and commercial element. As the future home to Spar, Tops, Woolworths and Pump Track, Salta Sibaya will have a myriad of shopping experiences on its doorstep, making the mixed-use development the new central business district, with a culmination of some of South Africa’s much-loved brands finding their home within the dynamic commercial sector. Picture: Salta Sibaya

“When we embarked on this project, our vision was to take the Sibaya lifestyle to the next level by creating a dynamic mixed-use development, where residents live minutes away from their workplace allowing them to spend more time on life’s pleasures: braais with family, trail walks throughout the conservancy and estate while enjoying breath-taking views,” says Devmco group director, Charles Thompson.

Video: Salta Sibaya

“Salta Sibaya gives you a variety of lifestyle opportunities with a choice of spacious, pet-friendly, freestanding coastal homes starting from R2.95 million,” he adds.

Additional facilities that will impress include family adventure zones, green parks, outdoor fitness spaces and KZN’s first Pump Track.

Picture: Salta Sibaya

You can choose a double-storey or single-storey piece of land and build your coastal family home, or invest in one of the turn-key home designs. The homes range between 2-bedroom homes from R2 950 000, 3-bedroom homes from R3 300 000, and 4-bedroom homes from R3 900 000.

“Having been part of the Sibaya evolution from the outset, we’re extremely proud to be part of the Salta Sibaya launch,” says Stefan Botha, director of Rainmaker Marketing.

Picture: Salta Sibaya

“We’ve worked closely with Devmco partners to create and market a dynamic product tailor-made for the Sibaya Coastal Precinct.

“Since the pre-launch kicked-off in December 2020, we’ve been overwhelmed with the response, over 80% of leads generated are from KZN with a small percentage hailing from Gauteng and other regions,” says Botha.

Picture: Salta Sibaya

Salta Sibaya launches on 13 March 2021.

To register your interest or find out more, visit: https://saltasibaya.co.za/