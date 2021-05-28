Is there a link between your skin type and your skin conditions?

Figuring out your skin type can be tricky. Fortunately, Skin Renewal’s highly skilled therapists can do this just by looking at your face. But it’s not always simple for the untrained eye. As an example, lots of people think they have a dry skin type when, in fact, they’re just dehydrated. Also, it’s entirely possible to have oily skin that can become dehydrated from using too many astringent or “strippy” products. In this case, in a bid to bring back the balance, your skin creates even more oil, leading you to believe that you’re very oily and should avoid moisture at all costs when, ironically, this is exactly what your skin needs to “balance”.

Complicated stuff, right? Well, it doesn’t have to be. In this piece, we can help you figure out your skin type. Better yet, we also can help you best treat the skincare issues you're most likely to face.

Oily and combination skin

Oily or combination skin can be prone to blemishes and acne because the sebaceous glands on your face produce more sebum. This results in clogged pores that can cause breakouts. This is why it’s important to cleanse well as use products that are formulated to be lightweight and oil-free. You’ll also want to look for those containing ingredients that will help to reduce sebum and fight breakouts.

Salicylic acid is a great chemical exfoliator as it can penetrate deep into your pores and has anti-inflammatory properties. Look out for it in a face wash such as Lamelle’s Clarity Active Cleanser. Glycolic acid (an alpha hydroxy acid) is useful too as it can gently remove dead skin cells from the surface of your skin, unlike salicylic acid that tends to work inside your pores. Try using it in a toner such as NeoStrata’s Oily Skin Solution 8 AHA. As far as on-the-spot treatments go, Lamelle’s Active Clarity Control gel will help to target breakouts by acting as an anti-inflammatory and restoring your skin’s barrier.

Another way to help keep oily, acne-prone skin in check is via our in-office acne solutions (why are they called in office maybe we need to explain here). These range from basic to intensive with our starting point being the ‘Mini Acne Solution’. It includes a Beta Peel Lite and the application of a tranexamic acid serum to improve any post-inflammatory pigmentation (the pigmentation often left behind by a pimple). If, however, your acne is more severe, you might benefit from our ‘Select Acne Solution’. It includes a glycolic peel and Laser Genesis treatment that addresses both active acne as well as redness and scarring.

Dry skin

Skin that feels tight and dehydrated could be a result of over-cleansing and a lack of hydration. This could lead to a disrupted skin barrier function, creating dry, sensitive skin prone to premature ageing. Your skin might also become sensitized because you’re using products that are too drying and have irritants in them such as alcohol and fragrance. Either way, it’s best to choose soap free or cream based cleansers that won’t strip your skin’s barrier. A good pick would be Lamelle’s Serra Cleansing Gel that contains peptides that soothe and hydrate your skin. You could also benefit from a hydrating serum containing mega-moisturising ingredients like hyaluronic acid. It can hold 100 times its weight in water so it can hydrate and plump your skin from the inside out. We like Lamelle’s Corrective HA Plus Serum with five types of hyaluronic acid it will keep your skin hydrated and prevent moisture loss.

As far as professional in-office treatments go, focus on those that will pamper and rehydrate your skin. A HydraTouch facial is a non-invasive yet cutting-edge treatment that will leave you looking radiant and refreshed. It’s the ideal solution to dull, tired and dehydrated skin and can target a myriad of skin concerns. These include dehydration, wrinkles and even age spots through a pampering multi-step process that will leave your skin feeling soft and looking plump.

The last word

Whether your skin is dry, oily or combination, or you’re still not sure how to tell, book an appointment to chat with a highly-skilled Skin Renewal therapist. They’ll be able to help you with any issues you might be facing and suggest the right solutions. Radiant skin is never out of reach!