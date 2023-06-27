Jockey South Africa walks the talk when it comes to women’s health

Achieving a work-life balance is a goal that many of us aspire to.

While for many of us this remains a dream, leading underwear manufacturer Jockey South Africa is walking the talk by encouraging wellness in the workplace. To reaffirm its commitment to employee wellness, Jockey South Africa enrolled 344 female staff members to participate in the Spar Ladies Race in Durban on Sunday, 25 June. Jockey’s commitment to wellness extends beyond this event. According to Bruce McMurray, General Manager of Jockey South Africa, it is essential to provide women in the clothing industry with the knowledge and resources to maintain a healthy lifestyle. As the workforce in this industry is predominantly female, the company conducts wellness programmes that cover various female health topics, including pap smears, breast cancer screenings, blood donation drives and eye tests.

Additionally, Jockey has introduced sporting activities within the workplace, such as netball and soccer teams, to encourage employees to engage in regular physical activity. With a strong focus on promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, the brand is dedicated to creating a culture of personal and professional wellness within its organisation while highlighting the importance of women's health within the industry.

The company regularly organises health talks and invites external health professionals to educate employees on various health-related topics. These talks have covered crucial issues facilitated by external experts including COVID-19 awareness. The clinic also offers employees counselling on various aspects, such as maintaining healthy eating habits and adhering to prescribed medications. The clinic's notice board displays diverse educational posters on healthy living, while employees with chronic illnesses receive personalised guidance and support. “Workplace wellness is deeply ingrained in our ethos. We recognise the importance of maintaining a healthy workforce and, as part of our efforts, have established a clinic on-site at the Jockey Head Office.

This clinic not only provides essential primary healthcare services but also serves as a hub for educating employees on healthy living practices. By empowering our employees with knowledge and resources, we aim to create an environment that supports overall health and wellbeing. Employee wellness is truly at the heart of our operations,” says McMurray. The Jockey Clinic provides a range of services to ensure employee health and wellbeing. This includes primary health care for on-shift ailments, return-to-work medicals, chronic disease management, medication dispensing, wellness programmes, first-aid services, medical emergency response, social counselling, and occupational health care. By providing comprehensive health care services Jockey South Africa ensures that its employees have access to the necessary resources for their physical and mental wellbeing.