Keep your furry friends warm this winter

With winter here our furry friends love to spend hours cuddled up snoozing during the day. It’s a good idea to feed your pet a little extra during the winter months, make sure that they drink plenty of water to keep their skin hydrated and give them a cozy bed or blanket to keep them warm.

Online store loot.co.za has a large selection of beds and cushions to choose from to keep your pets healthy and happy through winter. Here are a few of our favourites:

The Dog’s Life Country Waterproof bed has a center cushion that provides extra comfort and is reversible with summer material on the one side and fluffy coral fleece on the other side. To keep the bed safe from accidents or spills, the base is made of a heavy duty, waterproof 300/600 denier fabric.

If your dog prefers a cushion - then the Huntlea Urban round cushion -bed has a base made from tough riptech material that is UV resistant, anti fungi and waterproof. The softer inner offers great support and insulation.

It’s always great to have a spare portable bed for your dog that is easy to fold up and take with you wherever you and your bestie go.

For a touch of luxury, consider a leather bed for your furry friend. The Huntlea Original Leather Bed is constructed from strong military grade Riptec material with anti-fungal and water resistant properties. A heavy duty military zip and removable outer cover make for easy cleaning with a brush or damp cloth.

Short-haired dog breeds get cold in winter - and what better way to keep them warm than with The Scruffs Thermal self-heating mattress. Each mattress contains a foam layer, backed with reflective foil. This layer is sandwiched between quilted hollow fibres and the beds main fill. It reflects body heat back to your pet, keeping them warm. Quilted polyester lies beneath a super soft fleece cover; which holds warm air around your pet providing added insulation.

Why settle for an ordinary pet bed when you can have a teepee tent? The Rex Pet Teepee Tent provides the perfect escape for your dog. They are very easy to assemble and lightweight, so you can move them anywhere!

If your furry friend likes to snuggle up with you on your couch then we have found the perfect solution to keeping your couch free of pet hair. The Dog’s Life Explorer sofa with bolster provides comfort, style and practicality whilst your dog, cat or any pet is snuggled up next to you.

With winter here, what better way to show your pet that you love them by giving them their own polar fleece blanket or a warm snuggle blanket.

For cat lovers, the Cat’s Life Cat Cube is a super-snuggly 2-in1 bed that will keep your kitty purring throughout the cold winter months.