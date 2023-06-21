Keep your kids busy this winter with activity and sticker books from Loot.co.za

It’s winter holidays again and we are all looking for indoor activities for kids to keep them entertained!

Loot has a collection of winter indoor activity ideas for kids of all ages from toddlers to tweens. Great Family Days In has over 75 Ideas for rainy days, school holidays and everything in between, making the most of spending quality time together. From Achievable Art and Whizzy Easy Science to Screen-Free Game Time, chapters are organized to help you easily find inspiration for activities that will fill your day with fun. Great Family Days In is a one-stop shop that doesn’t need outings or money to keep your family entertained at home.

Little Children's Rainy Day Activity book is a colourful, write-in activity book packed with mazes, word searches, picture puzzles, colouring-in, dot-to-dot and spot-the-difference puzzles. Activities include spotting the difference between robots, drawing a gang of monsters, adding stickers to a medieval castle, and lots more, guaranteeing that children are kept busy during quiet times, journeys and holidays. Kaleidoscope Colouring Kit - African Adventure is a colouring book where you’ll find over 30 images of amazing animals just waiting to be brought to vibrant life. The tear-out pages also allow you to put your artwork on display – so get colouring! The Astronaut - Book & Puzzle Pieces board book is a fantastic creative play pack for budding outer space fans with a board book and 15 sturdy cardboard pieces in a plastic clamshell. The pieces can be used to fit into the spaces in the book or for imaginative play, encouraging hand-eye coordination and problem solving skills.