Kellogg’s Noodles - a convenient and easy to make meal that can be enjoyed at any time

Noodles are an easy go-to meal in many South African households. They are lifesavers when you are too busy being parents, working or being a student. Kellogg’s Instant Noodles are a high in energy, convenient and easy-to-make meal that can be consumed and enjoyed at any time of the day. There are many different ways to enjoy Kellogg’s Instant Noodles. You can create your own recipes – or simply add vegetables, any meat and sauces to create your own special dishes.

Here is one way to switch up your Instant Noodles the Kellogg way: Kellogg's Noodles Chicken Meal

INGREDIENTS 1 clove garlic Pinch of chilli flakes

1/4 tsp black pepper 1/4 piece green pepper 1/4 piece onion

1 packet Kellogg's® Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 1 chicken breast (cubed) 2 tbsp olive oils/vegetable oil

DIRECTIONS In a bowl, mix together the chicken cubes, chicken spice (from Kellogg’s instant noodle packet), olive/vegetable oil and garlic. Sauté the chicken mixture in a pan and when cooked halfway through, add cubed or sliced green peppers and onions, and a pinch of chili flakes.

Separately cook the noodles (according to packet instructions). Serve noodles in a bowl with the chicken mixture on top. Add salt and pepper to the dish if necessary.