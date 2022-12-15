LG announces incredible deals on home appliances and more for this year’s Festive Sale

LG Electronics has announced massive savings on a range of its latest home appliances and home entertainment products. From its selection of innovative microwaves, fridges, and dishwashers to energy-efficient washing machines and world-class TVs, this year’s Life’s Good Celebration Festive Sale offers something for everyone looking to modernise their lifestyle with amazing products.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here are the promotions to keep an eye out for this festive season. Game-changing Door-in-Door fridge We’ve all opened the fridge door out of boredom or when we’re on a quest for a midnight snack. But regularly opening the fridge wastes energy, with temperature fluctuations causing fresh foods to spoil faster. The new LG Instaview Door-in-door Fridge has an innovative solution: you can simply knock twice on the door and view the fridge’s contents while keeping the cool air inside. The fridge also uses an Inverter Linear Compressor that further reduces power consumption and wear on the motor. So next time you’re feeling peckish, simply knock on the door and decide what to treat your tastebuds to.

The LG 611L InstaView Door-in-door Fridge will retail for R45,999. More-than-just-a microwave The LG NeoChef Convection is a 9-in-1 microwave that can do nearly everything. From biltong making, air frying, and roasting to steaming, slow cooking, baking, grilling, and fermenting yoghurt, this versatile cooking companion makes even the most daring dishes seem like a piece of cake.

Story continues below Advertisement

The LG 39L NeoChef Microwave Oven will retail for R6,499. Also on offer is the LG NeoChef “Solo” that features LG’s Smart Inverter technology. With precise temperature control, it heats and defrosts food more evenly and results in more efficient energy use.

Story continues below Advertisement

The LG 42L “Solo” NeoChef Microwave Oven will retail for R2,799. Intelligent washing machines and dryers Doing the washing or drying doesn’t have to be a chore when you have innovative appliances that use intelligent technology. For example, LG’s 12kg Front Loader Washing Machine features LG’s AI DD technology that uses artificial intelligence and big data to make washing easier. It applies customised settings by determining each load’s weight and fabric characteristics to optimise the washing cycle, resulting in up to 28% energy savings, up to 38% faster laundry time, and up to 16% less clothing damage.

LG’s 12 kg Front Loader Washing Machine will retail for R13,999. LG’s 24KG Top Load Washing Machine takes the hassle out of doing the laundry with powerful WaveForce and JetSpray rinsing technology that cuts washing time down to less than 40 minutes. Its TurboWash3D feature washes clothes in every possible direction and saves up to 27% electricity and up to 14% water compared to conventional washing machines. LG’s 24 kg Top Load Washing Machine will retail for R16,999.

LG’s Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer is another laundry hero that is as innovative as it is energy efficient. Recycling and reheating air within the dryer rather than blowing it outside achieves up to 18% faster drying times while saving up to 15% more energy. LG’s Dual Inverter Heat Pump Dryer will retail for R14,999. Make dishwashing a dream

Let’s be honest: most of us dread doing the dishes. But relying on a dishwasher can come at the cost of a frightening electricity bill. The LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher, however, uses an Inverter Direct Drive Motor that offers much more precise control over the motor speed, which helps increase energy efficiency. And because it has fewer moving parts, it is also quieter and more durable – which is why the motor comes with a 10-year limited warranty. The LG QuadWash Steam Dishwasher will retail for R15,999. Energy-efficient air conditioning

With electricity tariffs on a steady rise in South Africa, finding energy-efficient heating and cooling solutions has become more important than ever. LG’s Dual Inverter Compressor technology offers more precise control over an air conditioner unit’s power output, resulting in up to 70% less energy consumption and up to 40% faster cooling compared to conventional compressors. Now that’s cool. Both LG’s Commercial and ARTCOOL Dual Inverter 9,000 BTU Heating & Cooling Split Air Conditioners will be on promotion with massive savings available. Bring the cinema to the living room

If you’re looking for a TV that can turn your living room into a world-class cinema this festive season, look no further than LG's OLED or QNED TVs. LG’s OLED TVs feature self-lit pixels that can turn on and off individually, allowing them to create stunningly realistic images with perfect blacks and infinite contrast. LG’s OLED 55 inch CS Series 4K TV will retail for R19,999. LG’s QNED TVs, on the other hand, use Quantum Dot technology to enhance colour reproduction and NanoCell’s nanoparticles to filter and refine colour impurities. The result? Richer and more accurate colours that take True 4K viewing experiences to new heights.

LG’s QNED 806 Series 65 inch 4K TV will retail for R19,999. *These two TV deals are valid at select retailers from 12 to 26 December 2022, only. Smarter appliances, smarter living