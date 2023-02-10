Live the Hi-life with the bling without parting with too much ca-ching!

Living the Hi-Life is all about getting the bling without parting with too much ca-ching.

Story continues below Advertisement

Did you know that HifiCorp has the best international brands of appliances and entertainment waiting for you at over 45 stores nationwide? Interested? We thought you might be, so let’s tell you more. HiFiCorp has been South Africa’s deal destination for the past two decades, offering you the lowest possible prices for the highest quality products from the best brands..

Even in these uncertain times, they continue to be Southern Africa’s budget-buster in electronics and appliances. So what does the Hi-Life mean to you? Is it waking up to the smell of a fresh Nespresso brew wafting through your home? Or maybe, it’s kicking your shoes off and sinking your feet into a lush rug as you stream the best entertainment on your Samsung QLED Smart TV?

Story continues below Advertisement

Perhaps it’s blitzing a smoothie in your Russel Hobbs blender or grabbing a glass of water from your Hisense fridge. Perhaps it’s all of them! Thanks to HiFiCorp’s affordable prices and value-added services, you can afford to live the Hi-Life. Get it all with their 12-month Revolving Credit - or store account - which allows you to shop to your heart’s content and once you’ve settled your balance, you will be able to shop more!

Story continues below Advertisement

With this great tool, you can plan your big purchases and settle your bill in smaller, manageable instalments. If you prefer to buy in one fell swoop, you can get your Hi-Life through their Instalment Credit offer which allows you to use a specified amount that will be paid off over a fixed period and you will never have to worry about it again! If you don’t want the credit route, you can simply lay-by your purchase over six months with as little as a 5% deposit and no interest! Whatever payment method you choose, you can shop your Hi-Life from the comfort of your home because you can get it all delivered to your doorstep from as little as R75*! Plus, you can maintain your Hi-Life -status with their easy and affordable insurance for your TV, cell phone, and laptop.