LOOK: Society digimag encapsulates the glitz and glamour of 2022

We are just over a week away from bidding farewell to the year and as we continue to make the best of these days, before we ring in the New Year, let’s take a look at the glitz and glamour of 2022. Click here to view the Society December 2022 digital magazine

Story continues below Advertisement

The Society December 2022 digital magazine showcases the glitz and glamour of the prestigious 10th annual Distell Inter-Hotel Challenge that saw prize winners pass the baton of excellence to a new generation of talent; Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards which made an epic return after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic; Premier Fishing’s 70th anniversary celebration at a grand gala dinner held at Pigalle Restaurant in Green Point.