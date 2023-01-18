Meet the small craft beverage makers at the Ultimate Beverage Show at the CTICC

There is a trend in the market to small-batch production as consumers call for new and authentic beverage brands.

If this resonates, and you enjoy craft beers, spirits and wines and non-alcoholic drinks, don't miss out on the Ultimate Beverage Show at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 27-28 January 2023, where you can experience some of South Africa's favourite ingredient combinations and varied brewing techniques from small batch beverage producers.

In its second year, the Ultimate Beverage Show promises to bring together a wide variety of exhibitors and diverse offerings, ranging from small-batch wine and spirits; craft beer and cider; infused and flavoured alcoholic, low-alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to organic, health and hot beverages, as well as home brewing equipment and accessories.

The previous Ultimate Beverage Show attracted a wide range of visitors, from people who enjoy fine small-batch craft alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to wine and spirits’ collectors and connoisseurs. If you’ve started your own home brewing and want to learn more, you can meet exhibitors and find out about best processes, as well as view the latest equipment. It’s also a great opportunity for restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters to identify emerging producers and stock up on artisanal small-batch beverages.