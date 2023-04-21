Motus launches new ‘Find your Car' advertising campaign

Leading automotive retailer, Motus is launching a new advertising campaign for its vehicle aggregator website, motus.cars. The new campaign highlights the fact that no matter your needs or current lifestyle, it has the right car for you. Since its launch in 2020, the website motus.cars has revolutionised online vehicle-shopping in South Africa by listing all the cars, motorcycles and trucks available from more than 300 Motus dealerships around South Africa on one single website. With more than 10 000 used and demo cars alone on display in this online vehicle showroom, car shoppers are sure to find the exact vehicle for their current needs at the mileage and price that suits their pocket.

Centred on lifestyle choices and life moments, the new ad campaign showcases that whatever car you’re searching for, you can find it on motus.cars. Launch messaging includes “My pets are my kids”, “Space for one more” and “Let’s get out of town” - highlighting that if, for example, you need a car that is suitable for your pets, a bigger car for your growing family, or a car that unlocks adventures and is more suited to holiday travel, they can all be found and purchased easily and conveniently via the motus.cars website. “Where most car dealerships concentrate on endless images of cars or specs, we wanted to concentrate on what owning a car really means,” says Geraint Gronow, Creative Director, Accenture Song. “For example, without a car ‘Buster’ gets to sniff his way around the block now and then. With a car, Buster gets an outing to the nearby beach or mountains. This simple scenario illustrates just how a car can benefit your lifestyle.

“The campaign ‘Find your Car' lets us tap into real human needs, while showcasing the vast variety of vehicles available on motus.cars.” This campaign will be rolled out across a variety of advertising mediums including digital, social, outdoor and radio. In essence, motus.cars is a vehicle aggregator site with more than 10 000 vehicles offered for sale at any one time. However, what makes motus.cars different is that all vehicles listed on the motus.cars website are owned by Motus dealerships. As such, there are no classified or private advertisements - allowing customers to shop with confidence knowing that they are dealing with a reputable brand.

Listing all the Motus stock in one place, motus.cars offers a selection and variety that’s hard to beat – with vehicles offered for sale including new, demo and used cars covering all the segments of the South African vehicle market. All pre-owned vehicles sold on motus.cars are subjected to a comprehensive internal check, and the Motus used car quality control process eliminates the chances of any stolen or rebuilt vehicles being offered for sale. The motus.cars website offers consumers everything they could ever need to make an informed vehicle purchasing decision in a simple, safe and convenient manner – and all in one place.