Office items that every 9-5’er needs

Ditch your stained work chairs and dusty desks, and go for a modern finish for your office. Not only will it refresh your work environment, but it will also ignite productivity for the new year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stay Organised Loot.co.za retails various office and desk organisers, from zipper document bags to letter trays. One big must-have is the Bantex pen organiser in the trendiest clear finish. This will take away those moments when you scramble to find a pen or highlighter right before an important meeting. Get yours for only R55!

At an affordable price, shop the Worqu single desk organiser. Made of high-quality metal, the file organiser is sturdy and durable, with a stackable design. Organise paper and file folders to keep your desktop clean and tidy. With a hollow design that’s not easy to gather dust and is convenient to place. The tray is lightweight, and no assembly is needed.

Story continues below Advertisement

Get an inviting desk Find the desk of your dreams at an affordable price. From warm tones to minimalistic styles, order yours online and meet your deadlines swiftly. Get the Linx Corporation desk at a marked down price and save R213. This desk features a 30mm top,15mm side thickness, and a 45mm Solid Wooden Leg finished with particle board with foil lamination.

Story continues below Advertisement

Accompany your desk with a chair suitable for your needs. Shop chairs like the Zippy Netting chair feature an upright posture to allow for comfort while working. High-density, top-quality moulded foam seat provides for equal weight distribution. The BIFMA Class 3 gas lift feature, which allows for seat height adjustment, is long-lasting, strong and able to support.